I&B Minister Smriti Irani Says It’s Time To Regulate Laws, Ethics, And Rules For Digital Media

Every channel, producer, independent artist wants their content to be on digital media. And, rightly so, as the access is easier. In the last few years, the growth of content on digital media has grown exponentially. Looking at the pace with which even commercial artists are coming on board, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani thinks it’s time to bring in some laws.

She on Thursday said that law, ethics, and rules for digital media need to be established. The reason she cited was to prevent the dominance of one person in the digital media industry. Speaking at the inauguration of the 15th Asia Media Summit (AMS) 2018, Irani said, “This is the time to put laws, ethics, and rules into place which helps us balance out the industry so that we don’t have one dominant player.”

With access to smartphones and gadgets, India is expected to have nearly 969 million Internet users in the next three years.

“Do we look at the new evolving technologies from a position of suspect, or do we look at it from a position of opportunity, from a position of consolidation or further expansion,” asked Irani.

The three-day media summit is being hosted by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry jointly with the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and public sector firm Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd (BECIL).

On April 4, the I&B Ministry set up a panel to regulate online media and “delineate the sphere of online information dissemination which needs to be brought under regulation, on the lines applicable to print and electronic media”.

According to the order, which led to the formation of the committee, content on private television channels was regulated by the Programme and Advertisement Codes, while Press Council of India’s norms regulated the print media. It further noted that no such norms or guidelines existed to regulate online media websites and news portals. “Therefore, it has been decided to constitute a committee to frame and suggest a regulatory framework for online media/news portals…” the order stated.

