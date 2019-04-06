IAF To Honour Woman Ground Controller, Who Played A Key Role In India-Pakistan Dogfight Operation

A woman fighter controller of the Indian Air Force (IAF), who played a key role during the India-Pakistan dogfight in Jammu and Kashmir on 27 February, will be honoured with ‘distinguished service medal’ by IAF.

As reported by Times of India, the woman Squadron Leader, who was posted as a fighter controller at an IAF radar control station in Punjab, handled “the high-pressure situation with lot of composure” when several Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets attempted to intrude the Indian airspace on February 26.

Even though the IAF was prepared to retaliate after the pre-dawn air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad facility in Balakot on February 26, it didn’t expect Pakistan to launch a strike the very next day.

It was at 9.45 am that the IAF controllers noticed at least two dozen PAF fighters getting airborne in a span of 15 minutes. Sensing the attack, the woman officer on duty constantly instructed and updated the Indian fighters.

Talking about the incident, a source told TOI, “By then, the IAF radar control hub had alerted two Sukhoi-30MKIs and two Mirage-2000s on combat air patrols north and south of Pir Panjal. Considering the large number of Pakistani jets, the radar hub also simultaneously called for six MiG-21s to be swiftly scrambled from nearby airbases like Srinagar. The woman officer played the central role in all this.”

“The woman officer had also alerted the IAF fighters to the presence of F-16s, which were armed with AIM-120C advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles in an air defence role,” he added.

