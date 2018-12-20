I Wrote An Article On Female Sexuality In India, Only To Be Inundated With Dick Pics Online

What kind of a reaction would you expect when you write an article for social change, creating awareness about female sexuality? Praise? Recognition? Probably some backlash from the patriarchal sections? A month ago, I wrote an article on female sexuality in India and I received a dick pic in response!

On November 13 this year, I interviewed Devi, a nude art model. A lot of our discourse revolved around how she aimed to impact a revolution on female sexuality through her art and how she wanted to free the female body from the constant sexualizing that it goes through, whether naked or covered.

To cut it short, it was an intellectually stimulating conversation, where Devi made some really good points which left me admiring her intelligence. The conversation also ventured to the topic of online trolls and how she’s often at the receiving end of indecent overtures from random men on social media.

I was happy with how the interview turned out and content with the fact that I was able to make a good case for Devi and the article would help us raise some awareness about how female sexuality is constantly suppressed and misjudged. She was a woman who made good sense.

I opened my Instagram a couple of hours after the article went live and I was flabbergasted to realise that I had received over 300 follow requests in those two hours. Given that I have a private account and had done nothing of the sort that made me that important or famous, I kinda knew what was happening.

After a while I realised that apart from the follow requests, there were also some message requests. Curiosity got the better of me and I decided to read the messages that I received. It was that day that I realised the real meaning of the expression “sliding in the DMs.”

A couple of random dudes wanted to say “hey,” some took it a notch further and wrote, “You der,” and some thought I’d be glad to see a random “Hey gorgeous.” Also. there was this gentleman who had the balls to ask “Hey, can we cuddle?”

All of this because Devi has decided to be extra nice to me and mentioned my name along with her article details on her Insta feed.

I did an interview with the awesome @indianwomenblog and @khushbooo_dixit 😻 Check out the link: https://www.indianwomenblog.org/my-body-is-something-i-get-to-enjoy-and-utilize-as-i-please-devi-the-model/ 1,465 Likes, 16 Comments – Devi (@googlymonstor) on Instagram: “I did an interview with the awesome @indianwomenblog and @khushbooo_dixit 😻 Check out the link:…”

I was angry, but I was also amused. I thought I can tolerate this much. I reported a few of those accounts and left it at that. However, it was just the beginning, and it got worse. After a week, I had received close to 1800 follow requests on Instagram. I still thought I could tolerate it.

And then I received the DM that caught me off guard and alarm bells started ringing. “Mr. Paul wants to send you a message,” Instagram told me. And there it was, the grandest of them all, the DM to end all DMs, a “dick pic,” as we millennials call it, sent most nonchalantly sans any hi or bye.

I suppose that the guy thought that the pic sufficed for everything else, that sending a picture of his genitalia was all that he needed and all that a woman needed and that there was no need of words or any prelude, that thrusting it right into somebody’s face was okay.

I was furious but I didn’t know how to react. I won’t lie, for some time I felt really violated, like I had been molested. I wanted to teach that jerk a lesson, to show him his rightful place, to harm him like he had harmed me.

I also thought of preventive measures, of stopping such perverts somehow. I thought I’d ask Devi to take my name down from her feed. It seemed like a good solution. But just when I was about to ask her to take that picture off social media, something told me that it was wrong.

I was almost on the verge of doing something that I had been fighting all this while. I was on the verge of dissociating from a woman who had not wronged me anyhow, just because I had been threatened by the lecherous advances of a few men, the kind of men who must have been relentlessly trying to bring her down every single day.

It hit me that it would be so wrong if I made the fight about me, about what I had faced. More than an act of sexual offense against me, that dick pic in my DM revealed the misogyny of the world that we live in.

I realised that I was being targetted because I was sharing the story of someone who was subverting the narratives of patriarchy and freeing her body from its clutches. I realised that my fight was against years of misogyny and myriad shades of sexual violence that women all over the world face. Most importantly, I realised that I could not just escape it all and that it was criminal to stay silent when I had a voice.

Thus, I drafted a message for the guy who sent me an unsolicited dick pick on Instagram:

-Just in case you were not taught this (which I am sure you were not) it is not okay to send unsolicited pictures of yourself, especially your genitalia, to anyone!

-Millions of years of evolution and you had to use your genitalia to reach out to a woman. I feel sorry for you, you modern ape.

-You need help! Psychological help!

-Thanks for proving the entire point of our campaign.

Constantly striving to be a wholesome voice in contemporary feminism, IWB has come up with the campaign “ The Cuntry” to stand up for sexual choices of women for pleasure and not just for procreating. The campaign will take you across the country as we navigate the sexuality of women, how it has been repressed all this while, and seek ways of freeing it.

Campaign partner Kamasutra has joined us in our quest and will help us in taking you across the Cuntry as we navigate the dynamics of women’s sexuality in India and attempt to free it from the confining fetters of repressed ideologies.

We invite you to bring your love/lust stories to find power in the spoken word and set yourself free. We’d love to know how you rose above the burden of stigma that the society so liberally throws on our shoulders. We seek your stories to inspire, empower, and liberate those hesitant to make the first move towards claiming their agency in sexual pleasure.

You can reach out to us on hello@indianwomenblog.com. You can also DM your story to our Facebook and Instagram handles. (P.S. Confidentiality would be ensured if you ask for it).

