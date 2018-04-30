I Will Not Retaliate With Violent Threats But By Taking Legal Action: Twinkle Khanna

What Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar tried to do as a good deed for a cause was met with harsh criticism on social media. Akshay through his tweet announced that he would be auctioning the Navy uniform he wore in 2016 movie Rustom for the cause of animal welfare.

This was supported and re-tweeted by wife Twinkle Khanna. She in her tweet wrote, “Using all the goodwill I have left to raise money for a good cause. “

Twinkle Khanna on Twitter Using all the goodwill I have left to raise money for a good cause Do bid folks! And thank you @karanjohar @iHrithik @sonamakapoor and of course @akshaykumar for giving all this fab stuff to @SaltScout https://t.co/YxIobTNS8D

This move by the couple infuriated ‘an enraged citizen‘, who harshly criticised Twinkle in a letter and also threatened her with violence if she proceeded with the auction.

The original message was shared by Sandeep Unnithan, a journalist who identified and claimed that the author, Lt Col Sandeep Ahlawat, was ‘one of the finest men in uniform’ he knew. Mrs Funnybones did reply to him and warned him that her retaliation will not be “with violent threats but by taking legal action!“

Here is the message by the enraged citizen:

Sandeep on Twitter And this response to @mrsfunnybones ill advised idea to auction the Rustom costume comes from one of the finest men in uniform I know- Lt Col Sandeep Ahlawat.

To which, Twinkle replied: