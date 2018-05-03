I Was Trying My Best To Be Mentally Fit: Young Boxing Champ Nikhat Zareen On Her Year-Long Break

For budding boxer champion Nikhat Zareen, losing a year of being in the ring due to her shoulder injury was one of the most difficult times she had to face so far. The break had her sit at home while other young girls went ahead to bag titles.

Nizamabad-based Nikhat dislocated her shoulder during an Inter-University Championships bout, which further forced her to stay away from the boxing ring for a year. The unwanted break, the pressure, the anxiety had built up so much in her that it slowly took a toll on her mental health. “I was mentally down and out. Many people said that I was finished and had no chance of representing India again. They had no clue how I was feeling around that time. I was trying my best to be mentally fit,” expressed Nikhat to Scroll.

“I had a surgery on my right shoulder. I just didn’t have the confidence to throw a punch with my right as I feared dislocating it. So, I didn’t want to take a chance. And this year there are so many important tournaments like the [recently concluded] Commonwealth Games, World Championships, I didn’t want to risk it,” she added.

Speaking of the hardest thing she went through during the break, former world junior champion recalled, “The hardest part was watching my compatriots doing so well. I was thinking I could have been there and winning medals.”

After her return from the break, Nikhat witnessed a lot of changes in the functioning of the system. From training to practices to the arena, a lot had changed in a year. “There are a lot of tournaments these days. The ones who do well have better chances of representing the country. Now I played the championships in Serbia. With no trials, this is very important for me to give everything I’ve got, and more,” elaborated Zareen.

After an unsuccessful attempt to qualify for Gold Coast, and an unsatisfactory bronze win at the Nationals, the 21-year-old made a powerful comeback by winning gold at 56th Belgrade Winner International Championship 2018 in Serbia.

She recalled her counseling days during the break that helped her battle her anxious mental state, and said, “[The psychologist] always told me to focus on the present. I used to tell her that 2018 was an important year for me. I was so determined to play in all the major championships. Focusing on the present and regaining full fitness was the key. That is where I developed a visualising technique – that my shoulder was getting stronger. You know, now I feel that somehow, those sessions have helped me in my game.”

She added, “I was out [of contact with everything]. Coaches would ask updates about my game by text. I just wanted to be out there only after full fitness.”

