I Was Denied Money To Buy Medicines For My Illness: Kerala Rape Case Prime Witness Recounts Ordeal

Days after nuns protesting against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullakkal were asked to move out of their convent, prime witness Sister Lissy Vadakkel shared her ordeal of how her efforts to give a police statement resulted in threats of being expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) convent, where she was a member.

Sister Lissy met the nun who was sexually assaulted at the Missionaries of Jesus convent in Kuruvilangad, Kottayam in 2015. After listening to the details shared by the victim, she not only extended full support to the nun but gave a statement to the Kerala police against the Bishop. In an interview to The Cue, Sister Lissy shared the repercussions of giving her support to the victim.

Sister Lissy was supposed to join Sister Alphy, Sister Anupama, Sister Josephine, Sister Neena Rose, and Sister Anchitta in their protests in Kerala in August 2018. However, while she was away to attend a funeral at that time, Sister Lissy was asked by the Mother General not to return soon and remain at the FCC’s Vijayawada convent. “I stayed back as I did not want to cause any problem then,” she told The Cue.

Revealing another fact, she said that she intended to give her statement to the police on September 9 but the convent authorities intentionally delayed her attempts.

“Finally, when I returned to Kerala after a treatment, I gave the statement against the Bishop on February 5 this year. I was even told that I should have heard what the priests who are close to Bishop Franco had to say.”

After this, on February 10, she was given a transfer order to join Vijayawada community in Andhra Pradesh from the Muvattupuzha convent in Ernakulam. “They said my ministry work in Kerala was not required and that I could remain in the Vijayawada convent in prayers. I did not protest and stayed back in Vijayawada.”

At Vijayawada convent members allegedly criticised Sister Lissy and asked her to withdraw her statement. “If the Bishop is punished for the crime he did, it will affect the believers worldwide, they told me.”

“At the Kerala convent, everybody turned against me. Even some of the parishioners and priests at the church started ostracising me. I was denied money to buy medicines for diabetes, arthritis and my other illness and even the basic necessities such as toothpaste and oil. I had to seek money from people outside the convent to buy these essentials, which the Provincial Mother propagated as shopping,” she added.

Following the trouble faced by Sister Lissy, her brother and the Save Our Sisters (SOS) Action Council filed a complaint with Kerala police requesting the authorities to let her leave the convent in Ernakulam to be with her mother for seven days. However, after returning, she found out, “CCTV cameras were installed, the windows in my room were shut and the television room was locked.”

Three days later, a team of police officers asked her to move out as the Provincial Mother had approached the court. But sister Lissy says that she will approach the Kerala High Court. “I realise that I have been asked to leave the convent and that I don’t have police protection. I feel abandoned. That’s why I have decided to pursue the legal recourse.”

H/T: The News Minute