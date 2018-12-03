I Wanted To Do It The Right Way And Represent This Condition Correctly, Says Anushka Sharma

Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero by Aanand L. Rai is all set to hit the screen on the 21st of December and fans are excitedly waiting for the film, which many have predicted will be the best film of the year. And why won’t it be, after all the hardwork that Anushka has put in to make her character of a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy look real.

With a rigorous three-month preparation process, she has given her best to the role. “I understood the challenge that I was going to face as an actor while playing this role. That is what excited me towards the role,” Anushka said. “If I were able to pull it off, I would have accomplished something. So I wanted to do it the right way and represent this correctly. Aanand sir and Himanshu (writer Himanshu Sharma) had already researched a lot with doctors (about this condition) when they came to me with the film and had sketched out my character accordingly. I understood their brief and went with their vision and met with the doctors.”



An occupational therapist and audiologist helped her understand “what physical limitation the character would have and how the condition would impact her speech”.



“The difficult part in this was that I had to voluntarily create an involuntary movement that happens to my character because of my condition. While I had to focus on the dialogues, I also had focus on the emotion of the scene, which was difficult. So, in the beginning I would ask for some extra takes so that I could get it right because I wanted to make sure that I was doing it correctly,” said Anushka. “With time I started to understand it better – staying on the wheelchair the whole time I was on set and for three months before as I worked with the occupational therapist and audiologist. I did all these to understand the confinements one feels when one has to spend a lifetime on a wheelchair.”



“I think all this practice helped in understanding the condition of the character well and the vision that Aanand L. Rai had for the role. I have tried to do it to the T,” she added.

H/T: The Quint