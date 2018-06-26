I Want To Make The World Accessible To Any Women: Says Female Traveler Carina Otero

I have noticed the fact that while my brothers are encouraged to ‘be a man’ and allowed to travel alone, when it comes to me or any other female member of the family, the answer is a quick ‘NO!’ It’s not just them, but even we think a million times before deciding to travel alone, that’s how conditioned our mentality is. And it’s not just in India.

But this thought is slowing changing, what with women like Carina Otero doing their best to inspire us into breaking stereotypes. Wanting to inspire women to travel anywhere, in 2015 she founded She Is Not Lost, an Instagram account which supports and celebrates female travelers. Having a following of 222k, the page was “made in an effort to make the world seem smaller and more accessible to any women.”

🌍 @lavienblog is Not Lost 🌍 in Milos, Greece #sheisnotlost 11.5k Likes, 183 Comments – She is Not Lost 🌎 (@sheisnotlost) on Instagram: “🌍 @lavienblog is Not Lost 🌍 in Milos, Greece #sheisnotlost”

“The mission of She is Not Lost is to let women know that there is a community behind her that will support and celebrate her as she dreams, explores, and travels the world. “She is Not Lost” was inspired by the phrase “Not all those who wander are lost”, which has a significant meaning for those who are finding themselves by traveling or dreaming about traveling,” she said.

🌏 @cherrielynn is Not Lost 🌏 near Beijing, China #sheisnotlost 8,518 Likes, 129 Comments – She is Not Lost 🌎 (@sheisnotlost) on Instagram: “🌏 @cherrielynn is Not Lost 🌏 near Beijing, China #sheisnotlost”

“Though the images I share on the Instagram page consistently feature a solo female traveler within a stunning backdrop or foreground, the strength of the community lets that traveler know that she is never alone and has the support of females from all over the world.”

🌍 @thediaryofanomad is Not Lost 🌍 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan #sheisnotlost 15.9k Likes, 306 Comments – She is Not Lost 🌎 (@sheisnotlost) on Instagram: “🌍 @thediaryofanomad is Not Lost 🌍 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan #sheisnotlost”

A child of immigrants who settled in San Diego, Carina had never traveled growing up and yearned to see the world beyond Southern California. So when she went off to college in Los Angeles, she went on her first international trip when she visited her college roommate and best friend in Lima.

🌍 @nathalie_wanders is Not Lost 🌍 in Amman, Jordan #sheisnotlost 6,734 Likes, 100 Comments – She is Not Lost 🌎 (@sheisnotlost) on Instagram: “🌍 @nathalie_wanders is Not Lost 🌍 in Amman, Jordan #sheisnotlost”

“Traveling provides an education that nothing else can. It challenges you, tests your abilities, builds your strengths, and opens your eyes and heart to new experiences. By encouraging females to travel, this community inspires its members to find themselves in experiences that will help them grow, determine what is important in their lives, enjoy their freedoms and friendships, and inspire others to do the same,” she said.

🌏 @unique.deniek is Not Lost 🌏 in Chiangmai, Thailand #sheisnotlost 4,731 Likes, 65 Comments – She is Not Lost 🌎 (@sheisnotlost) on Instagram: “🌏 @unique.deniek is Not Lost 🌏 in Chiangmai, Thailand #sheisnotlost”

With the help of her Instagram page, she wants to inspire and help its members in making new discoveries while simultaneously learning about new destinations. “My goal is to continue growing the community, as each new member brings an experience and perspective worth sharing. Members of the She is Not Lost community can bring their inspiration into action by contacting me directly, and as a full-service travel agent I can assist in planning and booking their travels,” she said.

🌎 @mycolourfulworld_ is Not Lost 🌎 in Page, Arizona #sheisnotlost 6,518 Likes, 97 Comments – She is Not Lost 🌎 (@sheisnotlost) on Instagram: “🌎 @mycolourfulworld_ is Not Lost 🌎 in Page, Arizona #sheisnotlost”

As an advice to fellow female travelers, she said, “Most of the travelers that reach out to me are solo female travelers that are looking for advice or help booking in destinations that aren’t easy to travel to alone. For young women that are nervous about traveling on their own, I would suggest they start their journey by joining a small group tour.”

“For many women, it can be hard to coordinate travel with their own friends and family, and if they are not comfortable traveling to a destination alone, group tours have itineraries that provide a good structure and schedule while still allowing plenty of time for exploring,” she said.

H/T: Forbes