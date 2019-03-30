I Want To Make Entertaining Films That Touch The Heart: Madhuri Dixit On Producing ‘15 August’

After doing her first Marathi film, Madhuri Dixit is now producing Swapnaneel Jaykar’s Marathi film, 15 August, her first production venture. Streaming on Netflix, the story presents the residents of a chawl in Mumbai on Independence Day who portray freedom in different ways.

“It is about the freedom to love, the freedom to choose your career and the freedom to die,” she said. “The film is also about unity and how people come together for each other in a chawl.”

“My husband and I are both Maharashtrians and we have lived that kind of life,” Dixit added. “Some of my relatives have lived in a chawl. I felt like I knew these people and there was a lot of relatability in the story. Somewhere, the film took me back to my roots.”

It was the success of Bucket List that prompted Dixit to produce the film. “I really enjoyed myself when I did Bucket List – I was talking in Marathi,” she said. “I have grown up in a Maharashtrian culture and I was very happy on the sets.”

Sharing the reason behind releasing the film on Netflix, she said: “We just have 400 theatres for Marathi films, and if more than two films release together, the theatres reduce even more. So the number of people you can reach is very limited. We showed the film to Netflix, and they loved it. That does not mean that cinemas do not work. But for 15 August, Netflix was a great choice at this point.”

“The films should always have something that audiences can carry home with them,” she added. “Those are the kind of stories that I envision for RnM. I want to make entertaining films. That could be action, mystery, comedy. It should be something that touches the heart.”

H/T: Scroll