I Want To Know Why The Silence: Model Diandra Soares Questions Bollywood Bigwigs About #MeToo

While the #MeToo movement in India has seen several men being outed as sexual predators, it’s mostly women who have been at the forefront of the movement. Powerful men in the industries being called out are largely remaining silent.

Model Diandra Soares, who accused Suhel Seth of sexual misconduct recently, is also questioning the same. In an interview with Zoom, she showed her displeasure with Amitabh Bachchan, who has done feminist films like Pink but continues to stay silent on #MeToo. “I want to know why the silence. I want to ask him, and I’ll do it point blank. I know him, and I have met him, I know his daughter-in-law very well, his kids are brought up very well, he has a granddaughter, he has a lot of women in the family, and I want to know why the silence? And your statement? Really? That’s the statement you gave out,” she said.

Next, she spoke about Karan Johar, who recently premiered his talk show Koffee With Karan with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, but hasn’t commented on the prevalent sexual harassment in Bollywood. “You opened your show saying girl power and I have got two actresses to open the show, should we give you an award for that? Do you want a little crown or a sachet? Because it is not such a big deal. You said the words girl power, do you even understand the meaning of the word girl power?” she asked.

Watch her interview here:

