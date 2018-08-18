I Want To Do Everything, Not Limit Myself To Women-Oriented Films: Kajol

Even though Bollywood is considered a male-dominated industry, in the past decade, it has come up with several women-oriented films with strong female characters. And Kajol’s upcoming release in 2018, Helicopter Eela, is one such film, in which she plays the role of a single mother.

“There are lots of films coming your way that are being written with a female central character in mind. It also has to do with whether you want to do that kind of film or not. I don’t want to do only that kind of film. I want to do everything,” said Kajol.

“There is very little good content being written. I think it is the fact that there are not many good scripts that are coming to you. But generally, there is not much good writing happening per se,” she added.

As per Kajol, the film, directed by Pradeep Sarkar, talks about “who we are as women” and addresses the issue of parenting and generation gap.

“We have parts of our personality that are subdued, lost, sacrificed along the way to be a wife, to be a mother. Two and three years after Nysa was born, I had not sat down and heard music for years because there was no time for it,” she said. “I love my music. Nobody stopped me from it but it just happened. I got back to it later. We should get back to the things that we love as it will make us better as people, make us complete.”

For what she is today and the positive outlook towards life she possesses, she thanks her mother Tanuja who taught her that “life is meant to be looked at and not faced. We used to discuss everything, success, failure, charity, souls, death, etc ..nothing was taboo.”

“She used to encourage us to talk, like, ‘we are in a safe place and we can tell her anything that we want to and she will not hold it against us’. We did not understand it then but when certain situations came in life, I understood what my mother was preparing us for.” Kajol said. “Both Ajay and I believe in having open dialogue with our children. We talk to our kids a lot and keep telling them to express themselves.”

H/T: The Quint