I Want To Do Away With This ‘Pink For Women, Blue For Men’ Concept: Artist Mili Sethia

“Men can be tender, fragile and sentimental, women can be strong, decisive and rational. It is not unnatural, it’s not weird. What is unnatural is being unhappy in your own skin. No one is just black and white, all are different grey shades of character and accepting yourself, ditching societies demarcations to be who you truly are, well that is the purest and the most beautiful form of being a human,” said artist Mili Sethia.

Remember the infamous image of Shakti Kapoor, wearing nothing but a blue sarong covering his modesty? It was during one of my usual ‘scrolling-through-Instagram-aimlessly’ sessions that I came across a replica of the same, a painting of the picture by Mumbai-based graphic designer Mili Sethia.

The image led me to her page, Let Me Paint That 4 U, where I was greeted with one of the most colorful portraits that I had ever seen. So, any particular reason for this unusual format? Let’s know from the enigma herself!

Excerpts:

While painters do use different colors, your paintings have this, I dunno, a rainbow-like feeling to them.

When I was in college I had started doing a lot of queer activism. It was here that I learned that everyone has the right to want, the right to be different, the right to not stick to the particular set notions of society.

I had always loved colors but it was after this that I made a conscious effort to make rainbow colours, not only because they represented LGBTQ rights but also as they are the symbol of the freedom everyone should possess. I want the world to see that we are not just one gender, one colour, one hobby but a fusion of infinite characteristics, not just masculine or feminine.

So, how do the subjects of your paintings react when you paint them against these vibrant colors?

Have you heard the term ‘seeing the world through rose-tinted glasses?’

Yep, it means having a positive outlook of things.

Exactly, so via my art, I am imploring to look at the world and its people through ‘rainbow-tinted glasses’ a.k.a LBTQ-glasses which will allow them to have a more accepting, pro-love attitude. My aim is to change the perspective one has about a thing they see every day, changing your relationship with the ordinary. With the portraits I make, I want to say that there is more to you than meets the eye.

As for my subjects’ reactions to it, as you know, the portraits I make are mostly on demand, so it is them who choose the colours they want to be depicted in. Some want to let out that hidden part in them, as some would term it ‘the crazy part.’ They ask me to paint their hair green, their eye violet, some give me free rein asking me to go about it as I please. And more often than not people love the finished work as for an outsider the painting is of them but for them, it is their transformed selves they are looking at.

In her project Esqueer, she depicts the 90’s Bollywood male actors, namely Shakti Kapoor, Aditya Pancholi, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, in vibrant colors.

Is that what you had in mind when you were working on your project ‘Esqueer’?

Actually, it started as a joke. My former boss humorously instructed me to paint the picture of the barely covered Shakti Kapoor in 90’s photo shoot wearing nothing but a blue sarong. Well, I got serious. You see, we rarely see men as subjects of paintings, they are never the ‘muse’, which is mostly women, as sexualized objects, which in turn propagates body shaming. I wanted to turn this infamous ‘male gaze’ back on men. It gave me a new perspective and also I had another objective.

And what was that?

To question the toxic male body perceptions. By painting the most heterosexual cis males of the 90s Bollywood in these rainbows, I made people think. In this display of antitoxic masculinity, unusual poses, and expressions, they are the very images of vulnerability and sensuality, very different from the limitations put on men by society. The very stereotypical definition of being masculine is what I wanted to break here, show that colours are free from the restrictions of gender- ‘no pink for women, blue for men’ garbage.

Oh, how I wish we do away with this concept. Well, moving on to my next query. Often we see that painters are pestered with requests like ‘make my nose look small’, ‘paint me from this angle, it makes me look slimmer.”

Yep, I too get such requests, the result of the rampant body shaming culture in our society. But my motto is not to make them look beautiful, it is to make them feel transformed, free. I want them to really look at themselves, see themselves not via the twisted perception of the world but through their own eyes.