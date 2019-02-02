I Want To Apologise For Hurting My Community On Bigg Boss: Transwoman Actor Anjali Ameer

Anjali Ameer an Indian film actor who acts in Malayalam and Tamil Movies, and was the first transwoman who did a lead role in Indian cinema. She began working on as a teenager after she cleared her tenth standard board exams in 2010. Her last film Peranbu won over audiences globally and had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on January 27, 2018, and the Asian premiere at the Shanghai International Film Festival in June last year.

Recently, Anjali participated in the Malayalam Bigg Boss as a wild card entry where she said something that hurt the sentiments of trans community. Later she took to social media to apologize to her community for the controversial statement she made on the show.

Apparently, Anjali was “talking against the fake transgenders who dress up like a man or woman for their financial gain.”

In conversation with The News Minute, Anjali explained herself saying, “It is a misunderstanding. We are taped for 24 hours but it is only the short, edited version of an hour that you see on the show. So some of the lines you say can be taken out of context. It was something about sex work, and something I said against it. Many in the trans community end up doing sex work for their livelihood. All of us have gone through different, difficult circumstances and none of us is in a position to criticise or judge each other. I am very sad about this, many in the community don’t talk to me now. I want to say sorry to all those who had felt hurt by anything I said.”

Speaking about the struggles that the community faces, Anjali added, “You need money, lots of money (for hormones and laser treatment). Many in the trans community are not educated, very few have jobs. To top it all, there is the discrimination you face from the society and at your own home. I could never accuse anyone from the community for the work they do, you know that, right?”

H/T: The News Minute