I Want My Daughter To See My Defeats As Well: Shabia Walia, Founder Of Wild Earth

Mumbai-based Shabia Walia is a woman with several feathers in her cap. A successful 24 years in the media as a writer, creative director, and producer, an author of a bestselling book, and now an entrepreneur.

Besides all the achievements, Shabia is a doting mother whose eight-year-old daughter Sia is the star of her life. Be it her bestselling book Mamma Mania or the reason to leave her media job and become an entrepreneur, the inspiration was her daughter. The role of mother is something Shabia was looking forward to since forever. She tells us, “I didn’t want a man as much as I always wanted a baby.“

We discover more about her natural beauty brand Wild Earth, parenting tips, and the new ingredients of life she has tasted as an entrepreneur.

Read excerpts:

Tell us about the inception of Wild Earth.

One day when a scrub finished at home, I tried to order the same one online and was shaken by its unbelievably high price. I then made my own scrub at home and decided to make more of those. My husband, Ravi, being a cinematographer and good at photography, clicked pictures of the products and it started selling.

Handmade products of Wild Earth.

From a mediaperson to now an entrepreneur, what were the things that you had to learn and unlearn?

Learn the habit of getting things done because when in media, you have people doing different jobs but when in a startup you have to walk alone. Smallest to biggest work has to be done all by yourself.

I learned to be more responsible about money. Not that I was irresponsible earlier but when your money is involved, which is in a limited amount, you tend to be more cautious.

So, was there a pros and cons list you made before shifting?

No. There was no list. In fact, it was very spontaneous. When we were ready with a few scrubs, within 7-8 days we started putting pictures on social media through which we received orders. Something coming out of your gut gets execution sooner and in an easier way. Sometimes over planning doesn’t help.

Quality time with your daughter was the main reason for you to quit the media job. So, what is your management mantra now to balance work and personal life?

The erratic time kept me away from my baby and I wanted to do something of my own that can give me more time to spend with her. Alas, it’s a myth that an entrepreneur has more time. But I agree, at the same time, I now have the freedom to schedule work accordingly. Maximum of my work, especially meetings, is done between 9-3 PM. By three, my daughter Sia comes back from school. Rest of the work like attending calls and designing is done after 3.



Shabia Walia with her daughter Sia and Konkana Sharma.

Konkana Sharma launched her book Mamma Mania. From left to right –Shabia Walia with her daughter Sia and Konkana Sharma.Konkana Sharma launched her book Mamma Mania.

What do you think the TV or glamour industry can do to support working mothers who work erratic schedules?

The first that would really help is to have a crèche in the office. That way we can check on our babies at intervals. Another would be to have more weekly series, which fortunately are under process. In digital media, a lot of things are done in advance which is not possible in dailies.

Coming to your natural beauty brand Wild Earth, where do you source the ingredients from?

Most of them are sourced from vendors while some of them are imported. A market research on ingredients based on season, choice, and demand is done. We only use plant derivatives, and our products are handmade and free from harmful chemicals.

How do you test the final products?

We conduct laboratory tests and give samples to friends, families, and me. We check how the products react to climatic conditions and a lot of other factors. We want the process to be completely cruelty-free.

What is your and Ravi’s idea of young, wild, and free parenting?

Ravi and I believe in free-flow parenting. We let Sia guide us many times. The problem is Indian parents mostly are over indulging. The biggest lesson we have learned from Sia is that children are capable of doing 90% of things we do for them. While I stay at home to be with her, I also understand that she needs her alone time and space.

So, how do you build the bond between you and your daughter stronger?

I keep it real with her. If I am facing problems at work I share with her. And she likes that. Besides all the achievements, I want her to see my defeats as well. I don’t want her to see me as a superhero. She needs to understand that I have weak moments too. I am not ashamed of accepting my defeats in front of her and I want her to never be ashamed of hers too. I want to inculcate in her that we are a mixture of victories and failures.

Shabia with her daughter Sia.

I think that is very important for all parents to adopt. Does she have a role model, though?

Her role model is Malala. Sia is a very intelligent girl and is a reader. She read a book on Malala and came to tell me how she was selfless and took a bullet.

That reminds me, has Sia read the book you wrote?

She hasn’t read the book yet. And I am waiting for the day she would read. I fear a few terms in the book like missing periods, intercourse will not be clear to her now. She just got introduced to the concept of periods in her school last week.

Shabia Walia

Has motherhood evolved you as a leader?

I think every aspect of being woman adds to your character. With motherhood, I learned the similarity between motherhood and entrepreneurship. How motherhood is not about you but your child, similarly entrepreneurship is nothing about you but about the product.

I think it has made me more thoughtful. If something doesn’t work out, I think about employees. Their salaries have to be paid on time. This is my biggest fear which keeps me on my toes.

How has the experience of working together with your husband been?

So, Ravi does photography and designing for Wild Earth. So far it’s been very interesting. I met him ’cause of media. Then, we had common things to talk about. But when I quit we didn’t have common things to talk about. In fact, when he spoke of a few things it put me off ’cause I was pissed with that part of media.

Now, we’re both in a world we’re not familiar with. He doesn’t understand the finance part. He uses his strength – sense of photography. Mostly we get noticed because of our packaging. Our relationship is clear and balanced.

How do you invest in yourself?

I need my me time with chai and at night one hour of Netflix.