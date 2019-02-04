I Truly Embrace All My Scars As They Are My Badges Of Honour: Tahira Kashyap

Last September, Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer. After posting about it on social media, she was lauded by many for the strength and spirit that she possessed through the journey. In yet another post on World Cancer Day, she shares an empowering picture of her surgery scar, asking people to remove the stigma or taboo associated with it.

This strong-willed woman who has been hailed for her positive attitude towards cancer wrote in her first post that, “There is nothing that human spirit can’t do” and also shared how Ayushmann has been her source of strength as she battled through breast cancer.

Today as she shares another post on World Cancer Day, Tahira wrote on Instagram, “Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what. I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour.”

“There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured. To quote my mentor, Diasaku Ikeda, “Leading an undefeated life is eternal victory. Not being defeated, never giving up, is actually a greater victory than winning, not being defeated means having the courage to rise to the challenge. However many times we’re knocked down, the important thing is we keep getting up and taking one step-even a half step- forward”.”

Post recovery, Tahira shaved her head, ditching her hair extensions, because she was tired of them and she also walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday where she wore an all-white ensemble sporting the new look.

H/T: The Times Of India