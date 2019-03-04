I Think The Preparation Won’t Change Much, Says India’s New T20I Captain Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is set to lead the Indian women’s cricket team as the new captain after Harmanpreet Kaur was ruled out of the T20I campaign against England, suffering an ankle injury.

Speaking about her new role, the skipper said she will try to help her players in every way possible. “I think the preparation won’t change much, I have been vice-captain for two years and I have been attending all team meetings. I knew already what we will do before the match when I was not the captain. It is just I will need to make extra effort to speak with the bowlers.”

“For me as a captain, it’s important to not think too much about it. I want to be a captain who listens to what the players want and not dictate things. I’ll try to help my players grow in any way I can. That’s what I’m looking forward to doing whenever I lead.”

Smriti became the number one ODI batswoman in the ICC women’s ODI rankings, where she played against New Zealand. While the team struggled at the beginning of the match, it now looks forward to a good start with new players coming in the team for the T20I series. “We are aware of the things we lacked in New Zealand tour; our batting order would look to be in good shape for the World Cup next year. It is really an exciting time as we have a young squad. I think the players need to take more responsibility to post good scores on the board,” said Mandhana.

