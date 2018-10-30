I See The World As A Third-Culture Kid: Screenwriter Vidhya Iyer

Screenwriter Vidhya Iyer’s short film, Raksha, which she co-wrote with Jhanvi Motla, has been screened in over 16 film festivals. Even though she’s a professional screenwriter in Hollywood now, she grew up in Chennai after being born in Nigeria.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, she spoke about her childhood, her inclination towards writing comedy, and working in Hollywood. Excerpts:

On growing up in Chennai

“I love the familial quality that Madras has. It’s a big city, but always feels like home. I knew all my neighbours and would play cricket and badminton with friends at West Mambalam. Eventually, I moved to Gopalapuram to be closer to school — I attended DAV Girls School. I found my passion for writing after I moved to Chennai and started with writing adult fiction.”

On her passion for screenwriting

“I think I drove myself away from screenwriting for as long as I could. It’s something I knew I would do, but the so-called ‘practicalities’ always got in the way. And I knew my parents and family and relatives would be apprehensive to say the least. Growing up, I always wrote in some form or the other. With screenwriting, I found the perfect balance in the way I wanted to tell stories. And I knew that I had to tell my stories since there are very few women in Indian cinema.”

On her multicultural background

“It has shaped my perspective. I see the world as a third-culture kid. Having spent a significant portion of my life in different cultures, it has made me empathetic and curious. I’m always trying to learn what makes people act the way they do and how those actions are shaped by their environment and culture.”

On doing improv comedy

“Improv is a collaborative process. It’s a unique American artform where everything happens in the moment. When you speak the words yourself, you gain a better understanding of what works on the page and what works when actors say the lines.”

