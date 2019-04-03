I Never Was A Victim, And Will Not Let Anyone Else Become One, Says Laxmi Agarwal

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal has been a real trooper. From being attacked with acid at the age of 15 to raising a daughter single-handedly, Laxmi’s life stands as an inspiration to many who get bogged down with the small trivialities of life.

Starting from campaigning for a ban on the sale of acid, being a recipient of International Women of Courage Award, to having a biopic made on her, Laxmi has been in the limelight for many reasons. Recently she walked the ramp on the first day of the India Runway Week Spring/Summer 2019 for designer Laxmishriali, where in a chat with the Hindustan Times she shared how people should not victimise acid attack survivors.

“Victimisation is the wrong way. The problem is, if someone is attacked, the question people start asking is, “How will she get married now?” Then the fact that I am a girl, and we are considered to be burdens right from the time we are in our mother’s womb. The biggest problem for parents isn’t to educate their girls, it’s about their dowry. And if she gets attacked in this manner, then she becomes an even bigger liability.

Is our face the only thing important for marriage? If a girl’s finger gets burnt people get so worried, but what if it’s your face? So I always tell people that I never was a victim, will never be a victim and shall not let anyone else become a victim too. The word ‘bechara’ only comes into the picture when you are victimising someone,” she said.

Suggesting how people can help survivors, Laxmi said, “If you treat them in that manner (as a bechara), you would probably think of giving them Rs 1 lakh as a donation to help them out. But I would suggest that in a way you should adopt them instead. You should teach them, or help them with their monthly fees or expenses. You never know if that Rs 1 lakh is being spent responsibly. So after supporting them in their education, they would get a job and a monthly earning through that- which is better than the money you would give as help. People would want to marry her, and whoever does, will not be able to say that ‘no one wanted you.’”

H/T: The Hindustan Times