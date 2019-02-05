I Never Felt Different From My Peers And Classmates: Isha Ambani Piramal On Her Upbringing

From the big bashes that take place at Antilla to the luxe lifestyle that Ambanis follow, nothing misses the radar of the media. Last year saw the lavish wedding of Isha Ambani Piramal with people hooked on to Instagram, swooning over the pictures from multiple destinations that the functions were held at, but what is it like to be a princess of the richest man in the world?

In conversation with Vogue, Isha shared how she felt growing up with boys at home. “I was the only girl with four boys at home. It was Akash, Anant, Anmol, Anshul and me. So by default, I had to be naughty to survive. If I tried to be anything else, I wouldn’t be included in all their games and fun. I grew up very much a tomboy. At home, there was no gender bias. I was never told that because you’re a girl, you can’t do this or that.”

When one is surrounded by fame and wealth from the time one’s born, it often leads to people viewing you as someone who is a snob but Isha’s upbringing defied the notion. Talking about how she found meaningful relationships, Isha said, “While growing up, I never felt different from my peers and classmates. I think there are very few people who have tried to be friends with me because of fame or prominence. When I was studying and working abroad, I was pretty much anonymous.

It would be naive to say that I’ve never come across such sycophants, but I always try and see the good in another person and assume their best intent. I haven’t come across a “yes” person, who agrees to everything I say. At Jio, we are treated as any other manager working at Reliance—if you are not doing your job well, somebody else will take your job and do it. It’s not like you are the only person who will do your job. And we are held accountable for what we do.

But we are very normal. It may sound weird to some people, but I do believe that we are ordinary in the sense that we live like everyone else—my family, our relationships—we are very close, grounded, and our relationship is based on love. My parents have had the same friends since I was born. And it’s the same with Akash, Anant and I. Of course, we have some new friends, but our core group has pretty much remained the same. In that sense we’ve been very lucky to be surrounded by real people who tell you the tough things in life if they have to.”

