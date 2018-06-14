I Never Carry The Baggage Of One Project To Another, Says Screenwriter Bhavani Iyer

When Raazi hit the screens, many of us were a bit apprehensive of Alia Bhatt’s ability to do justice to film based on the sensitive topic. But, like always, she proved her worth and floored the audience with her acting skills. And the main person behind uplifting this film to the status of extraordinary and building the character of Alia in the film is none other than screenwriter Bhavani Iyer.

If you’ve watched the film, then you must be already floored by the hard-hitting dialogues. And this is not the first time that Bhavani has captured the spotlight as she is also the award-winning screenwriter behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black and Guzaarish, the fast-paced TV series 24, and also holds some brilliant experience in the world of advertising.

Her professional relationship with words and writing began when she was in college in Mumbai, pursuing an undergraduate degree in science. It was around that time that she had been working as a trainee copywriter with an advertising agency. “Following my graduation, I learned about an opening for a sub-editor in a film magazine. I had no idea what that meant, but it sounded important and interesting. I worked with Magna Publications and Stardust for a year-and-a-half or so, but I knew that journalism was a part of my process and I wanted to write creatively. I met Anurag Kashyap while doing an interview for Stardust and after reading some short stories I had written he told me that I should consider screenwriting,” she recalled.

She then met Vikramaditya Motwane, who had assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Devdas, and was looking for a writer. He asked Vikram about her and soon she met Sanjay and within two months Black was written. “It was a strange, surreal phase. I couldn’t grasp all the amazing things that were happening so swiftly. My first released film as a writer was Black, but the first two scripts I wrote were for Vikram. Nine years later, one of them was made as Lootera,” she said.

As for writing Raazi, she recalled how Meghna Gulzar had called her and asked her to write for the film. The film is based on the novel, Calling Sehmat, the true story of an Indian spy who marries into a Pakistani family during the strained India-Pakistan relations in 1971.

“As an author myself, I was very sure that I would not want anything to take away from the original author’s vision. Meghna felt the same way. Sehmat was a very well-researched and well-written character in the book. I knew all that she had done; I knew her courage, her strength, and her journey. I needed to find her depth in my own way, which would be unique and distinct from the book. Her innocence and the gradual erosion of her ideals and her naiveté as she moved from one traumatic decision to another was very important to me,” she explained.

She follows the mantra of not working on more than one film at a time and not carrying the baggage of one project to another.

“I never carry the baggage of one project to another. I find it very easy to completely erase any emotion or memory from my mind once I’ve moved from one writing to another. It’s like the movie The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind; I am a clean slate when I start a new piece of writing. Only that writing exists for me then, and the characters and the world that I inhabit there are the only ones I know for that period,” she said.

She can write for 20 hours at a stretch, without realizing how much time has passed away.

“I write pretty fast, I’m told, but I cannot write any other way because the process I work with is deeply immersive and staying under for too long can take too much out of me,” she said.

Currently, she is working on a book titled Anon. Set in the Bengal of the 60s and 70s, the narrative tone of the book is emotional and dramatic and is based on the journey of two writers who are friends. They have entirely unique and different approaches and ideologies about writing but their lives are connected. The book explores how events in their life lead the two of them to face their biggest demons.

“I want to keep writing and keep being part of any kind of storytelling that makes people connect to the story. I want to write many more novels. I see myself eventually living in Canada in the freezing weather that I love like crazy and writing a couple of films a year. The rest of the time I can be an academician and a novelist,” she said.

H/T: Yourstory