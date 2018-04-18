I Moved To Etah For Her Education And Better Future, Says Father Of 7 Y.O. Rape-Murder Victim

The seven-year-old aspired to be a teacher. Yes, while she may be nameless and faceless to us, the rape and murder victim in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah too had aspirations and her family dreamt of fulfilling her every dream.

It was for providing her with better education and a brighter future that the family of the seven-year-old moved to the city two years ago.

“I had a garments business in a village near Etah. But for the better education and future of my daughter, I decided to move to Etah city and got her enrolled in an English medium school. But destiny had something else in store for us,” said her father.

“My daughter always wanted to become a teacher and I was preparing to shift her to Navodaya School for better education. She cleared Class 2 with flying colors and was a support for her two younger brothers,” he said, adding: “She was a fine artist and could sketch whatever she saw and always said she would teach girls to find their identity.”

All shops in the area near Mandi Samiti premises, where she lived, were closed when the news of her untimely demise reached them.

The neighbors of the family remember the little girl as a responsible sister, narrating the time when there was a tragedy in a relative’s family and her parents left her and her brothers with the neighbors. She would rise early and before going to school get her two brothers ready. She was a regular at a computer center, always enquiring about career prospects.

“There should be some law to prevent such incidents. Daughters should be given a world where they can become teachers or pursue a career of their choice,” said her father.

H/T: Hindustan Times