I Know My Track Record And What I’m Worth: Deepika Padukone On Turning Down Film Due To Pay Gap

Actor Deepika Padukone, who made it to the top five of Forbes India’s 2018 list of richest Indians, became the first woman to do so. However, recently she opened up about the dreaded pay gap in the film industry at a book launch that led her to reject a film offer.

The gender pay gap has become a hot topic of discussion in recent times, particularly when it comes to the entertainment industry, and actors are now also seen openly questioning the norm and fighting for a change. In her 12-year-long career, Deepika has carved a niche for herself, but despite her successful career she had to turn down a film offer due to the pay gap with her male co-star.

Deepika shared, “I know my track record and what I’m worth. I know that his films haven’t been doing well as my films have been doing. It made absolutely no sense. I was okay to say no to that film based on that one thing, as I thought it was unfair.”

The difference made in the pay gap on the basis of gender rather than one’s talent is unjust and Deepika would do what’s necessary because “I want to be able to sleep peacefully at night.”

She also added, “I don’t think I’ll be able to live with the thought knowing that I have been a part of a film, had the same creative contribution or bringing the same value to a film but being underpaid.”

In a previous interview with Filmfare, Deepika also shared that, “Everyone knows who’s getting paid how much and why so. I’m not delusional when it comes to that. I’m also aware of how much I deliver vis-à-vis the Khans, vis-à-vis the newer boys like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor or Varun Dhawan. I know where I stand. I’m also aware of the production costs. I don’t want a penny if the money is going to the film. But I’ll not settle for being paid less because they need to compensate for the male actor. If you’re going to say that don’t charge so much because we want Ranbir Kapoor in the film and we’ve got to pay him, then I’m not okay with it. I’ll then demand an equal amount.”

H/T: The Times Of India