I Hope My Books Make Children Happy And Reflective About Themselves: Nina Sabnani

This year’s Big Little Book Award, which promotes authors and illustrators who excel in children’s literature, has been awarded to artist and storyteller Nina Sabnani. She won the award for illustrator across all languages. Using film, illustration and writing in her storytelling, Nina stories are based on the inspiration she finds in the smallest things in life and prefers to incorporate old images, discarded embroidery, and stitching in her illustrations.

She has collaborated with her teacher KG Subrahmanyam on animated films and worked with Warli, Bhil and Madhubani artists on her illustrations. “I like the tactility of fabric, which I feel is charged with emotion. It’s not so flat. It has texture, temperature, and dimension that I love. I combine the handmade with the digital in my work as the digital allows me to play with the handmade in a myriad of ways,” explained Sabnani.

“An illustration can tell a child that a dark person is bad or that women have to do housework and rear children. A shift in that imagery will go a long way in inculcating values of equality, inclusion, and empathy, that no amount of words could possibly do without sounding too didactic,” she added.

Children from all walks of life can identify themselves in her work which includes illustrations of single-parent households, joint families, gay couples and a nomadic community. And Nina plans to co-create books with children so that her books are more inclusive. “I hope my books make children happy, curious about other people, places and also reflective about themselves,” she said.

