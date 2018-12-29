I Have To Work Harder, Give 200% More To Prove My Worth: Stand-Up Comedian Saloni

“As soon as a female comedian comes on stage, people suddenly start their conversations, some drift off to get food, others start scrolling on their phones, it is as if we don’t merit the attention the male comedians get. This experience has taught me one unfortunate, yet crucial truth of life – because I am a woman, I have to work harder, give not just my 100% but 200% to prove my worth,” said former stand-up comedian Saloni Mathur.

It was when my prone-to sexist-comments uncle uttered an absurd comment, “Girls can’t be funny,” after I told him about a female colleague who is an aspiring stand-up comedian, that I was forced to ponder. The industry of comedy has been tainted with sexism and gender stereotypes for long now, and after talking to a few female stand-up comedians from Jaipur, I have to say that smaller cities do not have a lot to offer to its comedy women.

Saloni Mathur

“People have this mindset that women inherently are not funny. Apart from this sexist mindset, there is another gender limitation. Stand-up comedy shows start after 8 pm and in India, ladkiya ka to ghar se bahar jana he allowed nahi hai, imagine coming home after 11 or sometimes 12 after your show. So, that in itself becomes a deterrent for female comedians,” Saloni shared.

“I remember whenever I had a show scheduled at, say 9:30 pm, I would start getting calls from my parents, asking where I am, how much time it will take more, etc., etc. And when I would reach home around 1 am, I was grounded for months with no pulling late-nighters as the strict rule. Boys hardly ever face this issue,” she added with a dry laugh.

“Akele rehne ka faida hai, I am spared from grinding and questioning, as my family lives in Kota. But, yeah, I never tell them that I am out late and doing stand-up. If they were to know that their ghar ki izzat is staying out late and making sex jokes… well, let’s just say, that’s one scenario which I never want to come true,” said Namrata Arora, IWB’s marketing manager and also an aspiring stand-up comedian.

Namrata Arora

For stand-up comedian Vidushi Swaroop, her interest in the field got sparked in college where she was a part of the theatre group and once had to play the comic role of Jamura. “People loved my character. So, when there was a stand-up comedy competition, I decided to participate along with the boys. One of the members of the theatre group mocked me, saying that doing stand-up is pretty tough, it is nowhere near just going on stage and being a Jamura and that I won’t be able to do that,” 20-year-old Vidushi reminisced.

“I was furious! How the hell he could say that to me. I proved him wrong when I stood first in the competition against 11 boys. That day, I knew that this was my thing, my passion,” she added.

I once attended an open-mic stand-up comedy session where there were only female performers. I was accompanied by a male friend who was at first adamant that I had mistaken a poetry session for a stand-up when a girl came on stage to perform and later, he was dumbfounded as he had never imagined that a girl can be so funny.

“They just don’t associate the word funny with us. You can actually feel the shift in attention because they are concentrating while a guy is performing and as soon as a girl comes on stage… PUFFF! Goes their attention,” said Vidushi.

Vidushi Swaroop

When it comes to stand-up, there are often words and jokes that when a male comedian utters are taken lightly and mostly appreciated but if it is from a girl, it triggers a collective “HAW!” from the audience and the girl instantly becomes an unsanskari being for them.

“Once when I was performing, I made up a joke about masturbation and sex, and I could see the audience visibly tense up and share awkward looks. Guys can talk about anything – any taboo topic, and the audience will only judge if their humor was good or not. When it is a girl, they are judging her, her character, her sanskaar, everything apart from her sense of humor which is all but ignored,” said Namrata.

“And the very audience offended by our jokes finds the sexist jokes of male comedians super funny. They mock the clothes that girls wear, they body-shame girls in their jokes, and the people actually laugh at these jokes,” said Vidushi.

So, the partiality these comedians get from their audience is this behavior replicated by their fellow male comedians as well?

“There was no stand-up comedy scene in Jaipur. I was very much into comedy, so I started my own open-mic sessions under the name Lime Shots, where I would send an invitation to other stand-up comedians, give a chance to aspiring comedians as well as perform myself. So, when it comes to support from my fellow male comedians, be it seniors or newbies, I always had their support as I am respected for being one of those who started stand-up comedy in Jaipur,” Saloni said. “When I was in Mumbai, I was constantly motivated. Be it Kanan, Biswa, Kenny, they are always boosting confidence of upcoming female comedians.”

Namrata and Vidushi also agreed on this point, adding that whenever they were low on confidence or had to perform on a deadline, they were motivated and helped by their fellow male comedians. A small relief, compared to the prevailing sexism in the field, isn’t it?