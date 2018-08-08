I Hate Failures, I Am Miserable When I Fail, Says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is counted among the finest actors of Bollywood but at the end of the day, she is a human being and not devoid of the fear of failure.

“My biggest fear is failure. I hate failures. I am miserable when I fail. My mom tells everyone, ‘Let her be alone for while’, whenever I fail. But because I am so afraid of failing that developed a way of not being nervous,” Priyanka said. “I like nervous energy when I walk on to a set. Because if I don’t feel like that then I can’t perform somehow. I will be complacent and it is boring,” she added.

Priyanka believes that due to gender inequality, women have access to fewer opportunities. This makes them want to make best of the meager options they have and they “tend to pull each other down”.

“When I entered the entertainment industry I came in through a beauty pageant. I was also thinking that only I should get the job. So I had to teach myself that I had to be the most confident of the lot. After spending three-four years in the industry I realized if I wear my confidence well I don’t need to elbow anyone out,” she said.

On transforming her competitive energy into a positive force, she commented, “I felt if I just be great then I can be the person who actually pushes the other person up. That was a phenomenal change that came in me when I started working in movies… I really want to be that person who can support other girls out there because we get less opportunities anyway,” she added.

H/T: The Times Of India