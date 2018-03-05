I Had A Feeling I Could Do It: Shikha Mandi, The First RJ Who Hosts In A Show In Santhali

“Since childhood, I had always fancied speaking on the mic,” says Shikha Mandi, who is the first RJ to host a show in Santhali.

Santhali is the language which is spoken by the Santhal tribals of states including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Tripura. That totals to approximately 42 lakh people and yet it is quite rare even in these regions to listen to to the language on either TV or the radio.

Mandi, who is the daughter of small farmers from West Midnapore, grew up in Kolkata at her uncle’s home. She was sent to Kolkata at the age of 3 so that she could receive a quality education but she did not let that sever her ties with Santhali.

She whetted her appetite for the language through a weekly show featuring Santhal songs and music on All India Radio Kolkata. The songs in her mother tongue which she dearly cherished grew on her as she sang them often and also wrote poetry in Santhali.

Mandi studied at the Industrial Training Institute and was preparing herself to take an apprenticeship exam at a shipbuilding and engineering company. Both her parents and she hoped that she would get the apprenticeship but life had something else in store for her as she got a call for an interview for the position of RJ.

“I wanted to give it a shot. I had a feeling I could do it,” said Mandi. Her confidence had its source in the fact that she had pretended and practiced to be a news anchor when no one was watching for years.

As per a report by Hindustan Times Mandi said, “After the interview, I realised just how much I love doing what I am doing now. Most of all, it was hard to believe I was speaking in Santhali on the radio!”

Talking about Mandi, Radio Milan’s editor Milan Chakraborty said, “We wanted to hire a fresher and Shikha was just the right kind. She is fluent in the language, a good speaker and has an interest in Santhal culture. We guessed there was an audience for the language but the response has been much greater than we expected. We are now looking at devoting three hours to Santhali daily.”

Mandi’s show is broadcast by Radio Milan 90.4 and the themes revolve around the Santhali culture. “I thought waiting was an interesting and universal theme. From childhood, you wait to grow up and when you grow up you wait for other things to happen,” says Mandi talking about her favorite theme. Mandi aspires to make Santhals proud of their rich cultural heritage through her show.

H/T: Hindustan Times