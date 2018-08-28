I Felt Very Fortunate And Blessed To Be Able To Breastfeed My Kid, Says Lisa Haydon

Almost 12 months ago, actor-model Lisa Haydon posted a heartwarming picture of herself breastfeeding her son Zack. Social media was in an uproar and resorted to harassing her with abusive and sexually colored comments. But even though she was punished for the most natural act in the universe, she stood by her opinion that breastfeeding is healthy for mothers.

“I certainly felt uncomfortable at times when I was asked if I was still breastfeeding my baby and it had only been four months. Some people told me I am not a cow, my baby should not feed off me and there were many things that made me feel uncomfortable to do it, not so much ashamed,” she said.

I've gotten loads of posts asking about life after having my son… esp to do with weight and fitness. Seeing as it's World Breastfeeding Week- time to give some credit where credit is due. Breastfeeding has played such a big part in getting back into shape after giving birth to my baby. Breastfeeding has been challenging+time consuming (literally hours spent everyday trying to stimulate milk supply) but it's such a beautiful way to bond and connect with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk. Look out for my blog post on mycityforkids.com on breastfeeding. Happy #worldbreastfeedingweek

For her breastfeeding is “not necessarily a responsibility or duty”, but something that came naturally to her.

“I know that a lot of mothers don’t, but I did. I felt very fortunate and blessed to be able to breastfeed my kid for as long as I did. I would definitely encourage every mother to do so and it is something I definitely stand by,” she added.

She describes breastfeeding as something that is “incredibly bonding” and “very healthy”.

After becoming a mother she is more selective in what projects she wants to do. “I had to learn how to pick and choose more than what I would usually do because I had the time to do it.”

For her “it’s all about “giving 100% when you are at work, and then of course when you go home and you’re being a mom, you really focus on being the best mother you possibly can.”

