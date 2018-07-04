I Draw And Write About The Things I Notice Around Me, Says India’s First Cartoonist Manjula Padmanabhan

Meet Manjula Padmanabhan, a fiction writer, artist, and playwright and India’s first woman cartoonist. Her cartoon character, Suki, first began appearing in the Sunday Observer in Bombay in 1982. Today, she appears in the Suki Yaki, Padmanabhan’s comic strip, in The Hindu Business Line and is a strong-minded character who talks about everything from climate change, women’s rights, to intolerance.

Padmanabhan also writes a weekly column, which is set in a fictional town called ‘Elsewhere’ in the US. “Every week, I draw the strip just hours before deadline,” she told Scroll. “I don’t give myself time to think carefully about what I’m going to say in the strip or why or how. In the final moments before I hit send, the words and images have to fall into place.”

She recently drew a comic that paid tribute to the eight-year-old Kathua murder and rape victim. Her latest book, Shrinking Vanita, is the story of a short girl, who adjusts her height to half the height of any person whose eyes she looks into. “So, if she looks at a foot-long baby, she becomes some six inches high, and if she is faced with a six-foot-tall person, Vanita becomes three feet tall. The idea was part of a series I was developing in which children overcame physical difficulties while doing something heroic – but I wanted it to be a little funny too,” Padmanabhan said.

With Vanita’s story, she criticizes the sensationalism in the news and social media. “We all know what that’s like and why it’s wrong and silly,” said Padmanabhan. She has always been that author-illustrator who has managed to make her readers, both young and old, ask questions as her books have always been a reflection of the world. “I draw and write about the things I notice around me,” she said. She is known for bashing stereotypes in her work, like I Am Different! Can You Find Me? is an award-winning, multilingual puzzle book which gives young readers the definition of diversity and equality and also the reason to celebrate it.

“I write about ideas and characters rather than ideologies and symbols of this-or-that,” said Padmanabhan. “The rising intolerance has meant that it’s become harder to say anything meaningful. I find that the space for open, honest and liberal discussions has shrunk considerably. For instance, I was shocked when a friend, looking at Pooni at the Taj Mahal said, ‘You seem to like drawing mostly Muslim people!’ The way she said it suggested that she was disappointed by that choice. I was very saddened. My entire aim had been to showcase the astonishing beauty of the Taj Mahal, but the remark brought down my intentions to the level of communal politics.”

Her dystopian novel The Island of Lost Girls raises questions about patriarchy, gender violence, and identity. “Island is a sequel to Escape. So it grew out of the ideas and themes set in motion by the first book,” she said. “The saga of Meiji, a girl who is born into a cruel, despotic country in which all women have been destroyed, continues as she escapes into the world where she encounters more complex, more disturbing challenges.” The character Meji is a man surgically altered to look like a woman and Padmanabhan plans to develop the revolutionary idea further in her third book.

H/T: Scroll