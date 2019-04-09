I Don’t Think Marital Rape Should Be Regarded As An Offence: Former Chief Justice Of India Dipak Misra

In an interactive session with law students at the inaugural session of National Conference on Transformative Constitutionalism in India on Monday, Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said that he doesn’t think marital rape should be made an offence in India.

During the session, he was asked by a student “Don’t you think the rape laws in India must be amended? Shouldn’t rape laws be made gender neutral and marital rape also be considered a crime?”

To which he replied, “There is no necessity to bring such kind of law. This is my personal view. Because some other country has made marital rape an offence.. I don’t think it should be regarded as an offence in India. In villages, it will create absolute anarchy in many families. Our country is sustaining because of the family platform. We still have family values.. We still respect the family background and many other facets.”

Former Chief Justice of India, with his statement, just made the efforts of thousands of people and activists who have been working hard to make the nation break free from the clutches of age-old regressive ideas go in vain. Marital rape, which is a common and repugnant form of misogyny in Indian society, remains hidden behind the curtain of marriage, which gives little importance to the concept of consent. It’s high time that the legal system in India breaks free from seeing the societal notions of having sex without consent in marriage as something normal and this act be criminalised.

When there are numerous laws that protect married women from domestic violence, it is so hypocritical to not treat marital rape also as a form of domestic violence.

H/T: The Times Of India