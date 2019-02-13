I Donated My Hair And Did It Live To Prove That Hair Doesn’t Define You: Roshini Kumar

“Yesterday, I donated my hair and did it live to prove hair doesn’t define you,” says photographer and activist Roshini Kumar, who recently donated her hair at an event organised by ONCOHappy.

The event was organised as a part of ONCOHappy’s #baldishappy campaign conceptualised to bridge the gap between mental health, cancer patients, and caregivers. The campaign also aimed to break stigma around baldness and hair loss, one of the top three fears of a cancer diagnosis, as per recent statistics.

Roshini, who served as the campaign ambassador, shared in a recent interaction, “Since I am also a cancer survivor, one of my friends who is associated with ONCOHappy thought that it would be a good idea if I get on board for their latest drive.”

She added, “Most cancer patients fear losing their hair and through the campaign, we just wanted to tell them that your hair doesn’t define you. It is okay if you want to wear a wig and it is okay if you don’t want to, it’s a choice which you are free to make.”

Yesterday I donated my hair and did it live to prove hair doesn't define you. Today I got the look I've been wanting to for ages and channelling my inner @amberrose who I actually respect so much for her empowerment efforts and for being such a badass bitch embracing herself and I'm LOVING IT to say the least😻 Hair by @alistancruz_hairfrisk, you nailed it! 😬 #newlook #blondebitch #amberrose #blonde #blondehair #bodypositive #fuckyourbeautystandards

Owing to our long association with Roshini, I have always thought of her as someone who is really attached to her hair. I mean, take a look at her Instagram page and varying resplendent hues of her hair will tell you what I am talking about.

However, ask her what it feels like to part with her hair and she answers in her characteristic style, “I have been saying it for the longest time now, there is perhaps no feeling in the world which is more freeing than this. I am absolutely loving my new look and actually thinking of sporting it for a few months now.”

Besides, standing in solidarity with the cancer patients, there is yet another point that Roshini is trying to make with her new look. She wants to challenge the stereotypes associated with women’s beauty and the stigma that comes with short hair.

“In our society, women are made to feel that they have to look a certain way to be considered beautiful or desirable or to be even treated as a woman. Let’s not even talk about going bald, hair slightly bigger than what I have right now is termed as “boy-cut” in our country, which obviously implies that it makes you look less feminine,” says Roshini.

She adds, “Even through my work, I am constantly trying to challenge these taboos and stigmas that we have forced upon a woman’s identity. Having short hair or going bald doesn’t make you any less of a woman. You don’t have to feel attractive or confident just because you look a certain way which doesn’t serve out stereotypical conditioning.”

Picture Source: Roshini Kumar