I Disagree With The Trend Of Politicians Going To Dalits’ Homes: BJP MP Sadhvi Savitri

BJP MP Sadhvi Savitri Bai Phoole on Thursday said that politicians visiting Dalit households to break the age-old culture is a mere propaganda and an insult to the community. She said so referring to the politicians visiting but ordering food, utensils and even waiters from outside.

The minister highlighted that the culprits who vandalised statues of BR Ambedkar are not yet put behind bars, so, mere propaganda will not serve any political purpose.

She said, “I disagree with the trend of politicians going to Dalits’ homes. The father of our Constitution, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, was against the caste system so those who follow him should not use caste for political purposes. Why are only Dalit bhojs (meals) hyped in the media and not similar events at places belonging to any other caste?” She added, “Statues of Dr Ambedkar are damaged but arrests are not made. Dalits are murdered. Instead of ensuring justice to them, this propaganda will not help anyone.“

“The way media reports are showing that food, utensils, and waiters are outsourced… It is an insult to Dalits. It is a mockery of Dalits,“ she added. She said if anyone wanted to enhance the honour of Dalits, they should have meals cooked by them and in their utensils.

She also spoke about the difference being created in the salutation of ministers from the considered weaker sections of the society. She asked why even after decades of independence she was referred to as a ‘Dalit MP’. “The President is termed as Dalit President. Had Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution been followed in letter and spirit, the situation would have been different,“ she asserted.

H/T: The Quint