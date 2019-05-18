I Definitely See The U-17 World Cup Changing Women’s Football: Dalima Chhibber

When it comes to football in India, the sport languishes in the shadow of cricket. And when it comes to women’s football, the idea is totally kicked out of the window, as they are certainly not appreciated to take up the sport.

However, slowly the game’s popularity is growing in India, for which the entire credit goes to those incredible women who dare to question the patriarchal mindsets. Leading the bandwagon is 21-year-old Indian footballer Dalima Chhibber, who plays for the Indian women’s national football team. Fortunately, Dalima came from a family of athletes who supported her choices, but she struggled in her initial days as there were no girls to play with.

Dalima made her international debut in 2016 South Asian games against the Maldives and became a regular choice for the national team. With her prolific performance in 2019 SAFF Women’s Championship, Dalima garnered a lot of appreciation that also won her the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament award. “I was really shocked by the response because it was women’s football and people weren’t really interested in it back then. Ever since I have started playing, I never witnessed such kind of interest. I was stunned, happy, overwhelmed and proud – all mixed feelings at one point,” she shared with Scroll.

With 18 games already played in a short span of four months, Dalima added, “The journey was difficult but we enjoyed it. As women’s footballers in India, this is what we have always been looking forward to. The last four months were the most exposure we have got in our history. The growth was immense and the recognition that we have received is a lot.

Especially in Turkey because we played against European sides like Romania and Tajikistan. Playing against such teams helps you grow because the kind of football culture in European and other countries is way different from what we witness in South Asia. That helped us compete against higher-ranked teams like Myanmar.”

But when it comes to the payment that the players receive, the amount given is not sufficient enough, which leads them to take up a job simultaneously to sustain a living. While Dalima is currently playing her third season in the ongoing Indian Women’s League and calls for much longer and sustainable tournaments, she adds that it will take time. “Having a longer league would be beneficial but right now doing that in India wouldn’t be possible given most of our players work side-by-side. They cannot be released from their jobs for a longer period of time and considering there is not much money in women’s football.”

Although talks around India hosting the Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020 is buzzing, but it hasn’t stirred a tremendous excitement for the women as lack of funds, sponsorships, infrastructure poses a problem. However, if the tournament happens, it is sure to bring about a change in the attitude of people regarding women in the sport.

“I definitely see the U-17 World Cup changing women’s football. As we received a lot of exposure, a tournament of this magnitude will present a lot of experience to our girls. It is also a good platform for the youngsters to come up and see a ray of hope in a country like India where ‘Yes, we can dream of playing the World Cup one day.’

Many people are still not ready to believe that women can make a career in football. But the U-17 World Cup will help us see things in totality. Parents will now know that women do play football and that there is a national team and you can make a career out of it. They will get to see the love and craziness surrounding the game, considering women’s football does not hold a long history in a country like India and that the interest is also very intricate. It will also help the youngsters come up. So that way we will have a lot of developed and growing players because they will have enough exposure after facing teams like France,” she added.

Dalima with her incredible achievements stands as an inspiration to many girls who wish to take up the sport.

H/T: Scroll