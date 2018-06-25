I Can’t Separate My Identity From My Art, Nor Do I Care To Try: Poet And Screenwriter Fatima Asghar

Poet, screenwriter, educator, and performer Fatimah Asghar is someone who has carved her niche and made a name for herself. Known for being the writer of the Emmy-nominated viral web series, Brown Girls, Asghar’s debut book of poems, If They Come For Us, due to be published in August this year, has already garnered praise from several authors.

Recently she had an engaging conversation with Scroll, where she shared how being a diasporic artist (she is a Pakistani-Kashmiri-American poet) influences her work. She also shed light on why Partition is a recurring theme in her works and why maintaining a work-life balance is tough for her.

“There’s a way that Pakistan and (especially) Kashmir occupy this romantic place in my mind because so much of my knowledge of them comes from the stories of my family, both blood, and not-blood. Because I’m an orphan, it’s hard for me to return to these places since orphaning is a violent severing from family,” Asghar said. “There’s also a way that when you’re a person of color in America you’re not treated as American; you kind of operate without a home. So, you reach for places your family is from, but those aren’t exactly home either. So, you’re in a kind of perpetual state of homelessness, looking for somewhere you belong.”

“I think there are a lot of kinds of diasporas. I don’t think that I occupy a religious diaspora rather than a geographic one, but both. There’s a lot of Muslims around the world. There are also a lot of South Asian people around the world. Both of these influence who I am as a person and how I’m treated when I walk around daily, which then, in turn, impacts all the art that I produce. I don’t think that I can separate my identity from my art, nor do I care to try,” she added.

Explaining why she goes back to the theme of Partition in her poems, she said, “I first learned about Partition through the stories of my aunts and uncles. I’ve always found Partition both really devastating and fascinating; it became an obsession that I couldn’t stop returning to. And so, then I started to do a lot of reading about it, in terms of looking at historical texts and academic texts, and art that was about Partition. I would just be researching it every day because I just really wanted to know everything that I could about it.”

“And then when I started writing poems about Partition I would go back and research more, trying to pick apart and understand small details. I think that the history around Partition will always be something I’m fascinated with and can’t shake,” she added.

As it happens with many of us, the load of work tends to eat up the time that should be strictly ours and something similar is troubling Asghar. “I’m working on a bunch of stuff artistically, but what I’m really trying to work on is living my life outside of my artistic work. I’m a workaholic and let that consume me and I don’t have much of a work-life balance. So I’m trying to take a step back and live a little more,” she said.

H/T: Scroll