I Can’t Emulate Sridevi, Even If I Wanted To: Janhvi Kapoor At International Film Festival of India

During the ongoing International film festival of India, in Goa, Janhvi Kapoor, in a conversation with Rumi Jaffery and her father Boney Kapoor, shared that she gained both “worst and best” experiences in 2018.

“It’s harder to say anything… When I say ‘growth’, I mean personal growth, I don’t know about artistic. This year brought me both the worst and the best experience of my life. It’s a little strange… Our family is now united, so that is very big thing for me,” she said.

“But whatever happened that too was very heavy (tragedy). We are still in shock, so we haven’t been able to process it properly. I’m really thankful for all the love that we have received and I got a chance to work, which is a big thing for me. I got a chance to make my parents proud, which is most important for me,” she added.

Earlier this year, iconic actor Sridevi, her mother, passed away as Janhvi was busy filming her first film Dhadak opposite Ishan Khattar. In memory of her late mother, Janhvi shared a moving poem about Sridevi that she had written herself.

“I can’t emulate her, even if I wanted to,” she said. The topic then stirred towards the ‘Golden Era’ of Hindi cinema.

“I think they are way ahead of even our time. I feel we have got tangled into a trap, a commercial one. I think the freedom to tell the story was more earlier,” she said. “Madhubala has done such a beautiful job in the film. But more than that, the concept that the film raised. It dealt with feminism. Madhubala ji’s character was so forward thinking. Her aunt was also in the film, whose character was more (conservative about) how girls should behave in a society. They did not present it as an issue, they slipped it in beautifully in the story.”

“Whatever films that are coming today that’s about a girl, suddenly we tag them as ‘female-oriented’ films. They make it a big deal that it does not have a hero. There have been so many films Mother India, Chaalbaaz, Sita Aur Geeta, Sujata, Bandini, etc. The girl was a hero in all these films. But they weren’t tagged as ‘female-oriented’ ones,” she added. She went on to say that Madhubala is her favourite actor from that era and hadn’t received “much credit for her acting talent because she was so beautiful.”

“But the work that she has done, so spontaneous… I don’t think the way she worked in Mughal-E-Azam, anybody could do that,” she said.

H/T: Hindustan Times