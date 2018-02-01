I Believe Everyone Has A Right To Tell A Story: Aditi Rao Hyadri On Padmaavat’s Jauhar Scene

While the lead cast of Padmaavat certainly managed to dazzle its audience, the performance of the supporting characters was also highly praised. Aditi Rao Hydari as Mehrunisa won hearts with her small yet substantial role of transitioning from a vulnerable girl to a bold queen. Why don’t you read what the actor herself thinks of her part in the film?

“Mehrunissa is a beautiful combination of vulnerable and delicate. Her journey from being a princess to a fearless queen who has the courage to look into Alauddin Khilji’s eyes in order to defy him so that she can save him from the sin he was about to commit. That combination of fearlessness and innocence I found great about the character,” said Aditi in a recent interview with The Indian Express.

But how did she master the portrayal of the character? “There is this core character of Mehrunissa. I always believe you cannot learn, prepare or research about it. It is your belief in the moment and trust in your director. That is the only way I know how to work,” she said.

Paired with Ranveer as Alauddin on screen, she loves a man obsessed with possessing every ‘nayab cheez.’ “She is different. She loves completely and that is what makes her forgive him. She has the guts to defy him. She knows what is going to happen to her and that is quite beautiful,” she explained.

“She doesn’t have much dialogue but each of her words have so much strength and power. She somewhere has this purity of life which I really love. That is what connected me to her deeply. Somewhere, I share that vibe with her,” she added.

According to critics, Ranveer played the part of Khilji with such finesse and accuracy that they are unable to separate the actor from the character. We wonder what Aditi felt while the film was being shot. “When I am in a scene, I do not act or think like Aditi. I thought and acted like Mehrunissa so I did not finch or get scared of this person standing in front of me. But off-set, I would go to him (Ranveer) and say, ‘wow, you are scary’ but only after the cut,” she said.

Padmavaat has got its fair share of criticism since it was released. “See, everybody has their understanding of the kind of relationship Mehrunissa and Khilji share. To me, they are childhood sweethearts. There is a deep love. She is possibly the only person he deeply loved and respected,” said Aditi.

About the controversial Jauhar scene in the film, which has been labeled as regressive by many, she said, “There are many stories in which characters believe in certain ways, which I am not really favorable of but you are telling a story and I believe everyone has a right to tell a story they want to tell. I think we need freedom of artistic expression and yes, we need to be open to different opinions.”

