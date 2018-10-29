I Am What I Am Because Of Where I Am From, Says Blues Singer Tipriti Kharbangar

Frontwoman of Shillong based Blues band, Soulmate, Tipriti Kharbangar has been playing since 2005 at almost every festival around the country and has earned the name of being in the list of the finest female singers to have emerged out of Shillong.

In a recent article by her in The Telegraph, she talked about how her musical sensibilities have been shaped by growing up in Meghalaya and much more.

“Mother nature has blessed us abundantly; Meghalaya is one of the most beautiful states in India. This itself is inspiration enough for any artist(e). But songs cannot be only about nature. Our songs have a lot to do with human nature. Humans are whom we have to deal with every single day. So like any other city, society plays a big role in our songwriting. Love, lack of love, ups and downs, sadness, happiness are all part of our music,” she shared.

When she has to work on a new song, she had no particular ‘special place’ she retreats to as Shillong as a whole is a quiet place and gives her inspiration no matter where she is in the city.

“I don’t have to retreat to a special place while working on new songs. Shillong is quite quiet anyway. Songs/words/lyrics happen anytime; it’s thoughts in the head that come flowing out. They are written down as soon as they appear in our heads. So do melodies. Had I moved to Delhi or Mumbai as a young musician, I would have lost my soul I guess. I am what I am because of where I am from,” she wrote.

For her, the sole reason her blues-rock band with Rudy Wallang became successful was that they were being true to their hearts. “We didn’t want to be controlled by a “rat race”. We decided to live at home and travel in and out of Shillong, which is really cool. For me, I love the sound of music when I’m walking through the forest because there we have small birds chirping and the sound of the stream is so beautiful,” she shared.

“From my experience, everywhere you go in the Northeast, people are for the most part very warm and welcoming. We are simple, trusting folk and don’t usually think twice about inviting visitors home. People from the rest of India could follow this example, especially the trusting bit,” she added.

