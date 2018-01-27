I Am Tired: This Project Is Helping Women Express The Rage They Feel At The Injustices In Society

‘I am tired’, a UK-based project started by co-creators Paula Akpan and Harriet Evans, is a platform where people from all walks of life can protest against the ills of society. The aim of this project is to reach out to as many people as possible and bring out their rage against the prejudices in our society.

Through this project, participants highlight the lasting impact of everyday micro-aggressions, assumptions, stereotypes, and discrimination in society. Since its commencement in July 2015, the project has successfully displayed protests in the most artful manner. In February 2016, the co-creators received the prestigious “Points of Light” Award from the UK Prime Minister for their work. It has succeeded in reaching out to over 2 million people, spanning 45 countries.

The everyday issues faced by the people due to the patriarchal mindset of society is written on bodies and then photographs are displayed on different social media platforms. It is amazing how people from all over the world are coming out and talking about how society is tearing them down.

A glimpse of the project:

H/T: “I’m Tired” Project