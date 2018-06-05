I Am Inspired By Women Who Let Me Document Their Insecurities, Says Anushka Kellar

Anushka Kelkar, a 21-year-old Delhi student, is the avid photographer behind the Instagram photography page of @browngirlgazin. It is dedicated to creating a space where she can “make more honest portraits of women, their relationships with their bodies, and redefine beauty.” In a recent interview with The Edict, she talks about the finer details of her project and the inspiration behind it.

She narrates how when she was younger, she compared herself to all the ‘beautiful’ and ‘perfect’ women on TV and other media. “They all looked flawless in a way I found impossible to replicate: skinny but with curves in all the right places; glowing, fair skin with no blemishes; long hair that never had split ends like mine. My Instagram feed was filled with images of women who seemed to be achieving these beauty standards without even trying,” Anushka said.

She did a couple of fashion shoots last year and found that this image of perfection was made up. “When we see images on our feed, we can’t help but compare ourselves to those people. I often felt a deep disconnect between the way I saw the women around me, and the way they were portrayed on social media. To seem like we are living the best lives, we curate our personalities, thoughts, and insecurities to appear a certain way online,” she said.

iii) i’ve been told it’s easy for me to love myself because I fit conventional beauty standards, but for every comment like that there have been so many more disparaging ones. people will just find something to make you feel insecure about. –@alarisae 217 Likes, 1 Comments – Anushka Kelkar (@browngirlgazin) on Instagram: “iii) i’ve been told it’s easy for me to love myself because I fit conventional beauty standards,…”

“For some people, it is a way to finally address insecurities or body image issues that they have had for a long time but haven’t confronted. These shoots are usually intense, and the subjects’ response to my photographing them is always different from what I anticipate.”

“Some subjects cry during the shoots because it is a really difficult thing to put yourself out there, showcasing parts of you that you don’t feel fully secure about. Other subjects keep laughing because they can’t believe that they are actually doing this, and it feels unreal,” explained Anushka.

“There is always this moment when the subject has finally relaxed and allows me and my camera to document their vulnerabilities. Every time this happens, I have to stop myself from jumping up and down, and being like: “You are so beautiful and lovely, I wish you could see yourself how I see you in this moment, in this frame”,” she added.

Her project has been appreciated by the masses and the response has been absolutely phenomenal. “From writing papers about the project to sending me the kindest messages — it has honestly been so great. It’s almost as though women were waiting for a space where they could just be, and share the anxieties that are usually never displayed on social media.”

“I am really inspired by all the women who are coming forward and letting me document some of their most crippling fears. I think this discourse is very important to help us all have healthier relationships with our bodies. At some point, I am interested in capturing subjects with different gender identities, document their relationships with their bodies, and the kind of pressure they face,” she added.

H/T: The Edict