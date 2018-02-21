I Almost Died After Giving Birth To My Daughter: Serena Williams Gets Candid About Pregnancy

How often is it that we come across news clippings talking about women dying in childbirth or due to pregnancy complications? Despite the importance that needs to be given to the issue the services remain slack and consequently, a lot of women suffer during and after childbirth owing to the lack of proper infrastructure. Serena Williams wrote a CNN column that was published on February 20, urging people to come together for the cause.

The tennis sensation opened the article with, “I almost died after giving birth to my daughter, Olympia.” She went on to explain the complications that she suffered after her pregnancy. She had a regular pregnancy but her daughter was born by emergency C-section and was in her arms in no time after that. While she was basking in the most amazing feeling of her life she began undergoing a pulmonary embolism. She explained the condition as one “in which one or more arteries in the lungs become blocked by a blood clot.”

Her medical condition led to a series of complications as her C-section wound popped open due to intense coughing. She was taken back to surgery where the doctors detected a “hematoma, a swelling of clotted blood,” in her abdomen. If this wasn’t enough she had to spend six weeks in of the most awaited period of her life i.e. motherhood in her bed.

She expressed her gratitude for the medical assistance that she received during her pregnancy as a build for the major problem that she aimed to talk about. She expressed that while she was fortunate enough to avail the right kind of medical help, “around the world, thousands of women struggle to give birth in the poorest countries. When they have complications like mine, there are often no drugs, health facilities or doctors to save them.” She focussed at the injustice of a situation where while bringing a new life to the world a woman should get all the care in the world the situation was quite contrary for a lot of women.

She stated UNICEF’s statistics, according to which, ” each year, 2.6 million newborns die, tragically before their lives even really get started. Over 80% die from preventable causes.” She raised the concern that “we are not doing our part. We are not rising to the challenge to help the women of the world” even when we are well aware of simple solutions like access to midwives and functional health facilities, along with breastfeeding, skin-to-skin contact, clean water, basic drugs and good nutrition.

She insisted that a world “where every mother and newborn could receive affordable health care and thrive in life” is not a utopia and easily achievable if we don’t fail to do our part. She added “Every mother, everywhere, regardless of race or background deserves to have a healthy pregnancy and birth. And you can help make this a reality.” She urged people to make donations to UNICEF and other organizations that work for the welfare of pregnant women and their newborns.

“Together, we can make this change. Together, we can be the change,” she concluded.

H/T: CNN