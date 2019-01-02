Hyderabad Constable Priyanka Garners Appreciation For Breastfeeding An Abandoned Baby

In a remarkable act of kindness, Police Constable Priyanka came to the aid of a starving two-month-old baby girl who was left by her mother outside a hospital in Hyderabad.

Pic Credit- Daily Hunt

Staying at home owing to her maternity leave, constable Priyanka had to rush to the police station after receiving an urgent call from her husband constable M. Ravinder. Turns out, a man had showed up to the police station with a baby girl who was handed over to him by a woman outside Osmania General Hospital on December 30.

The man reported that a woman in an inebriated condition asked him to hold the baby and told him that “she would come back within few minutes as she wanted water, but she didn’t return back.”

After a while when the woman did not return and he couldn’t help the wailing child in any way, he decided to take her to the nearby Afzlgunj police station at 11.30 pm for help. This is when Ravinder realised that the baby was crying for food and he called up his wife Priyanka a mother of an infant herself, who immediately rushed to feed the child.

The Hyderabad Police reported the incident on their Facebook page. Here’s their post:

Hyderabad City Police BRIEF NOTE ON THE BABY GIRL On 30-12-2018 at about 2330 hrs one person by name Md. Irfan R/o: Yakuthpura, Hyderabad brought one baby girl age about (02) two months and stated that at about…

Once the baby girl was all pacified and at rest, she was shifted to the Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburz and a day later was reunited with her family.

According to the reports, the woman claimed that she had forgotten the area where she had given the baby to the man as she was drunk. The police made a lot of effort to trace the mother and found her crying at the Chanchalguda area post after which she was taken to the hospital to identify her child.

The baby was handed over to the woman once the verification was done, and while the baby is back with her family, constable Priyanka and her husband are being appreciated for their noble gesture.

Here’s how Twitter users paid respect to Priyanka for playing a good Samaritan:

Keshav on Twitter The New Year could not have got a more better start by reading such a beautiful and positive news. Huge Huge Respect to you Mam, People like you keep Humanity alive https://t.co/DoPBeOdbKk

Raj DEVARAKONDA on Twitter A #mother in #uniform. https://t.co/FsNYzD476k

Ramavtar Tyagi on Twitter @ANI Very good. Congratulations upon your greate humanitarian motherly treatment to the young kid by breast feeding. Angels are still available in this World.

H/T: The Indian Express