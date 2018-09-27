Husband Is Not The Master Of Woman, Says SC As It Declares That Adultery Is Not A Criminal Offense

On Thursday, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India declared that adultery cannot be a criminal offense and deemed Section 497 from the penal code as unconstitutional.

Section 497 of the IPC says that “Whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offense of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery and shall be punished.”

“Husband is not the master of woman,” CJ Misra said. “Any law which affects individual dignity, equity of women in a civilized society invites the wrath of the Constitution.”

Justice Misra said that terming adultery as a criminal offence “is absolutely, manifestly arbitrary,” as it affects subordination of woman and thus affects her right to life. The court observed that notions of man as seducer and woman as a victim are ancient and that the adultery law deprives women of their sexual freedom.

H/T: The Hindu