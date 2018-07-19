Humza Mian On The Lip-Smacking Story Behind His Drag Name ‘Manghoe Lassi’

In the past, I’ve had the chance to interact with Drag Queens from India who turn into Western divas when they dress-up to perform. Hosting gigs and DJ-ing at star-studded parties, these talented queers have certainly reached places. Today, let’s talk about a Queen who is engaging the Western audience into our desi culture, as he strikes a pose with all that bling around.

Meet Humza A. Mian from Canada who makes informative art as a Drag Queen when he’s not working as a Registered Veterinary Technician.

Humza prefers addressing himself with male pronouns (he/his) except when he plays the character of Manghoe Lassi, his Drag avatar. Like every Drag Queen, he, too, likes his makeup bold and dramatic. By bold, I mean eye-shadow shades like peacock blue enveloped with lots of glitter and supported by an eyeliner that’s thicker than Kylie Jenner’s lips.

Trust me when I say that his wardrobe for Manghoe is so rad that even Bollywood dancers can find fancy costumes in it. “My drag style is heavily influenced by South-Asian fashion. I love lehenga-cholis and desi jewellery! My makeup, on the other hand, is always changing as I love experimenting,” shares the artist of Pakistan-origin.

But things aren’t always as glamorous for him, as they sound here. Because he is a Muslim who is also a queer, he tends to face a lot of criticism. However, he’s found a way out. He says, “I receive a lot of hate for being public about being raised Muslim and being Pakistani and doing Drag/being gay. I used to fight with these people online, but recently I’ve learned that not replying to each and every single hate comment is better for my mental health. I try to focus on the loving messages I get instead, and will only reply to a hater once in a while.”

Sadly, this hatred is often accompanied with the confusion people have regarding the South Asian LGBTQ+ community. As Humza explains, “The stereotypes that are put on South-Asian queers are by our own community, I find. A lot of people think that it’s just a phase. I have been asked several times by other South Asians if I am Trans or third-gender (in Drag); they just can’t seem to differentiate at all.”

For him, the world of Drag isn’t just a fun hobby that earns him popularity and support. He considers it a movement of its own that lets him help fellow brown people come out of the closet bravely. “I have received tonnes of messages from queer youth and adults telling me that my activity online has given them the courage to be more of themselves. It’s sad how brown kids are told to suppress their femininity and not have it on display for everyone to see,” he shares.

He suggests, “I think it’s important to prepare for the worst when you’re planning to come out. If things go south, at least you will be able to financially support yourself. Having people who care about you is so important and in the case that you are rejected by your blood-family, you will have your chosen-family to support you instead.”

(picture source)