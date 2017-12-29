Human Trafficking Survivors Baked Their First Hundred Cakes In Jashpur

From 2012-2014, there were about 1500 children trafficked from 5 blocks of Chattisgarh’s Jashpur district as per UNICEF’s survey.

This makes the state one of the top five states in the country for women and girl trafficking. Looking at the growing stats, Chattisgarh government undertook a flagship project ‘Beti Zindabad’ to help the survivors of trafficking and put up a bakery unit in the Jashpur district.

Considering the lack of rehabilitation facilities for trafficking survivors, this project stands special in its effort to give a whole new purpose to their lives.

The ten women survivors, who run this unit, aged between 15 and 21, had already received the first orders for nearly 100 cakes during Christmas.

Trafficking survivors suffer from social stigma, and their economic and social emancipation is crucial for their healing after their rescue. Breaking the pattern of obsolete skill development programmes, youths in Jashpur are being trained in hospitality, construction work, plastic engineering, fire safety and other occupational skills.

