Huge Outrage In Pakistan After Khadija Siddiqui’s Attacker Gets Acquitted From A 7 Year Jail Term

It was May 2016 when Khadija Siddiqui was attacked and brutally stabbed 23 times by Shah Hussain in broad daylight after she rejected his romantic advances. Khadija survived the attack, identified the accused who was convicted and thus sentenced to 7 years in prison in July 2017. The law prevailed, but not for long.

In a shocking verdict on June 4, Hussain was acquitted by the Lahore High Court on all the charges levied against him. Turns out that he is the son of a prominent Lahori lawyer and you can guess the rest of the story.

Khadija had to spend three months in the hospital after the attack and her back still hurts. She was naturally shocked when her attacker walked free after all the efforts she made to put him behind bars. “I was shocked. But unfortunately, it was true,” she said in an interaction with AFP.

The decision, however, was met with a collective uproar in Pakistan where violence against women is rampant and scores of women get attacked and murdered every year. After the verdict, Khadija, who is a law student, has decided to stand her ground like she did earlier and has waged a fight for women’s rights.

The hashtag #WeAreWithKhadija started trending right after the verdict and many tweets poured in support of Khadija. Here are some of the tweets:

URWA HOCANE on Twitter I am heart broken , speechless , shattered after hearing what our judiciary system did to you @khadeeeej751 – But donot give up , keep fighting , and we shall overcome this together ! Strength and more strength your way ! 💔 Justice for #KhadijaSiddiqi

Kashif N Chaudhry on Twitter I belong to a country where an 83 y/o grandfather is in high security prison under anti-Ahmadi laws because he read & sold the Holy Quran, while a criminal who sought murder of a woman by barbaric stabbing spree is a free man. #JusticeForKhadija #WeAreWithKhadija

Bilal Farooqi on Twitter The “Hon’ble” Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem of the Lahore High Court. He let his buddy’s son, who stabbed a girl 23 times, walk free despite glaring evidence. He deserves a round of applause… for bringing clarity to where our judicial system actually stands #WeAreWithKhadija

Emad Zafar on Twitter Imagine for a second how Khadija must be feeling right now. She would have been sure she would get justice. That’s how black and white this case was. She’d have been hopeful, optimistic and happy when she would have woken up today. Imagine being denied justice. #WeAreWithKhadija

The agitation was further triggered after the court’s statement, which, in an instance of “victim blaming,” questioned Khadija’s credibility. Even when the testimony stated that she had fallen unconscious right after the attack, the court’s statement questioned why didn’t she name the accused immediately.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has finally taken up the case now after the huge outcry.

Hina Jilani, a human rights activist and a leading lawyer, stated that Khadija’s case brings to light how Pakistan’s judicial system has failed its women. She asserted that while Khadija was lucky to receive high profile support, that in fact is very rare and most such cases go unnoticed and unheard of. “There is a prejudice against women,” said Hina.

Khadija said that in most such cases women are often pressurised to drop the charges by blackmailing and harassment. She, however, has vowed to fight till justice is delivered. She said, “I have been told by the prosecutors… that I’m probably the first woman who is fighting so hard to get justice.”

“It has proved that if women fight, they can turn things around, so they should never give up… they should not tolerate injustice, violence and blackmail,” added Khadija.