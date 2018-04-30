On His 148th Birth Anniversary, Read 12 Facts About The Father Of Indian Cinema – Dadasaheb Phalke

He gave India its first silent film. It was in 1913 that Dadasaheb Phalke thought of this revolutionary idea in the field of Indian cinema. Today, after 148 years of his birth, the world is celebrating the trendsetter’s life as a filmmaker, and how.

Check out the Google Doodle below that recognizes his contribution as a producer, director, and screenwriter:

To know more about Dadasaheb Phalke, scroll down and read some interesting facts about him.

Born on April 30, 1870, in Trimbak, British India [now in Maharashtra, India], his original name was Dhundiraj Govind Phalke. Since he was always interested in art, he joined the Sir J.J. School of Art in Mumbai in 1885 where he learned about photography, theatre, etc. in length. Before entering the film industry, Phalke tried his hands in a couple of businesses, like art printing and engraving works. It was when he saw the silent film The Life of Christ (1910) that he realized his mission lied in filmmaking. In 1912, he went to London to learn under the guidance of British filmmaker Cecil Hepworth, and within a year, he scripted, produced and directed India’s first silent film, Raja Harishchandra. Phalke’s debut film Raja Harishchandra is also known as India’s first full-length feature. He was praised for casting a woman in the lead role for his film Bhasmasur Mohini (1913). In a career that lasted 19 years, he made 95 movies and 27 short films. Some of his most recognized work is Mohini Bhasmasur (1913), Satyavan Savitri (1914), Lanka Dahan (1917), Shri Krishna Janma (1918) and Kaliya Mardan (1919). For films like Lanka Dahan (1917), Shri Krishna Janma (1918), Sairandari (1920), and Shakuntala (1920), Phalke experimented with various special-effect techniques to do justice to the mythological themes. To honour him and recognize the talent in the Indian film industry, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was launched by the govt. of India in 1969. Apart from this, an honorary award from the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Mumbai was introduced in the year 2001 for lifetime achievement in Indian cinema. In 1971, a postage stamp was released by India Post to honour him. With the advancement in sound and picture technology, Phalke’s work lost popularity, resulting in his early retirement in 1930. He passed away on 16 February 1944.

Today’s Google Doodle is designed by artist Aleesha Nandhra and has been featured in Canada, India, Australia and New Zealand.

Source: Wikipedia