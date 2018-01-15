How Can A Mixed-Doubles Match Turn Into A Men’s Game? Ask Roger Federer And Jack Snow!

In a recent video of the mixed-doubles match at Hopman Cup tournament, something amazingly ridiculous happened. Yep, Roger Federer and Jack Snow turned the match into a men’s game, forgetting Belinda Bencic and CoCo Vandeweghe. Seeing them serving the shots to each other constantly, both Belinda and CoCo walked off the field, since both men were pretty much oblivious to their presence anyway.

Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 on Twitter Men will be men…. https://t.co/13dsIh3PVS

And obviously, Twitterati went berserk over it, with many seeing the scene as light-hearted humor while many pointing it out as a blatant portrayal of patriarchy.

عثمان مالام on Twitter @rishibagree It’s a good sign!!! “Women don’t stress yourselves, we got this”.

DAVID IS THE NAME™ on Twitter @rishibagree Lmao men’s behavior wrapped in one video! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🔥🤣🤣

Dark Horse on Twitter @rishibagree This is so unfair 😣 I’m glad both women walked off the court the way they did…it made a point without making trouble

Adetayo on Twitter @rishibagree They legit walked off 😂😂

While the news is that Roger and Belinda won the title together, this video, well, narrates a different story.