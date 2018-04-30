Hottest Food Trend Of Summer’18 Is Here! Are You Ready To Try These 3 Vegetable Ice-creams?

Because the summer has got no exciting fruits to offer to mankind, the entire race has decided to make ice-creams with vegetables. (This is no joke)

The summer of 2018 is super hot and to cool it down, the contemporary vegetable ice-creams are here, gaaaiz! From beetroot, cucumber, potato, tomato to ginger, sweet corn, carrot and green-pea, all the veggies that you loathed eating as a child have now been turned into lip-smacking ice-creams. (I can imagine the parents wickedly smiling from the kitchen)

Below are some easy-peasy recipes of three such ice-creams and sorbets that you can try at home.

Chocolate Chunk Beetroot Ice-cream

Ingredients

500 grams cooked, peeled and pureed beets

1 cup thick coconut milk (full fat)

1/4 cup agave (or honey or sugar)

1 piece ginger (about 0.8 inches long)

3 tablespoons chopped dark chocolate

Method

Put the cooked beets, the coconut milk, the agave/honey/sugar, and the ginger in a food processor and blend until smooth. Put the mixture in a freezer-safe container, stir in the chococalte chunks and freeze for about 4 hours. Keep whisking slightly every 20-30 minutes to avoid it getting too icy. Thaw for 5-10 minutes and scoop with an ice cream scoop.

(source)

Pumpkin Ice Cream

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh pumpkin puree or canned unsweetened pumpkin puree

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups heavy cream

3/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

5 egg yolks

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. salt

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

1 Tbs. bourbon

Method

In a bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree and vanilla. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or up to 8 hours. In a heavy 2-quart saucepan over medium heat, combine 1 1/2 cups of the cream and 1/2 cup of the brown sugar. Cook until bubbles form around the edges of the pan, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the egg yolks, cinnamon, ginger, salt, nutmeg, the remaining 1/2 cup cream and the remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar. Whisk until smooth and the sugar begins to dissolve. Remove the cream mixture from the heat. Gradually whisk about 1/2 cup of the hot cream mixture into the egg mixture until smooth. Pour the egg mixture back into the pan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon and keeping the custard at a low simmer, until it is thick enough to coat the back of the spoon and leaves a clear trail when a finger is drawn through it, 4 to 6 minutes. Do not allow the custard to boil. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl. Place the bowl in a larger bowl partially filled with ice water, stirring occasionally until cool. Whisk the pumpkin mixture into the custard. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing it directly on the surface of the custard to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 3 hours or up to 24 hours. Transfer the custard to an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Add the bourbon during the last minute of churning. Transfer the ice cream to a freezer-safe container. Cover and freeze until firm, at least 3 hours or up to 3 days, before serving. Makes about 1 quart.

(source: 1,2)

Mascarpone-tomato ice cream

Ingredients

5 plum tomatoes

1/2 cup (125 mL) sugar

1/2 tsp (2 mL) vanilla extract

1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground cinnamon

3/4 cup (175 mL) Canadian Mascarpone

1/3 cup (75 mL) milk

2 cups (500 mL) Canadian vanilla ice cream, softened

Method

Plunge tomatoes into a large saucepan of boiling water for 2 min. Transfer to a bowl of cold water. Remove skins and stems; dice the flesh. Discard water. In the same saucepan, mix tomato flesh, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Simmer for 10 min or until liquid becomes syrupy. Let cool. In a bowl, stir Mascarpone with a wooden spoon to soften it while adding milk. Gradually add ice cream, stirring until smooth. Gently stir in tomato mixture. Place in the freezer for at least 4 hours before serving.

(Source)