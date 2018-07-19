Hope Stigma Surrounding Women & Sex Becomes A Thing Of The Past: Geraldine Viswanathan

Geraldine Viswanathan, born to an Indian father and a Swiss mother, recently starred in the hit comedy Blockers, about a bunch of kids who plan to lose their virginity on prom night.

Overnight, she became a sensation in Hollywood, but this was not her first brush with fame. In November 2016, her skit Yeah The Boys, with comedy group Freudian Nip, went viral. And then, in March 2017, she got a call to meet with Kay Cannon, the director of Blockers.

In a recent interview with Elle India, she spoke about her character in the film. According to her, “Kayla is a smart, independent young woman who is curious about life beyond school, and is eager to get out there and try new things.” Since the film dealt with the sensitive topic of losing one’s virginity, she was asked if the film, which was praised for being woke, would have turned out different if it had a male director. Geraldine said, “I don’t think we’ve seen the subject of virginity-loss through the female perspective yet. Kay told us stories of her own high-school experience and losing her virginity, and it’s those little details that make the movie feel real. Blockers needed a female director because it tackles a delicate subject that needs to be treated with the care and respect of someone who can relate to it.”

Ultimately, she wants the film to make young adults realise that they don’t have to change anything about themselves to fit in. “I hope kids are inspired to be unapologetically true to themselves, and that the stigma surrounding women and sex becomes a thing of the past,” she said.

H/T: Elle India