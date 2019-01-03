Homegrown Co-Founder Varun Patra Accused Of Sexual Harassment And Assaulting Consent

In what comes as a shocker, Homegrown’s co-founder Varun Patra has been named in a #MeToo allegation made by an anonymous woman and shared by artist Priyanka Paul a couple of hours ago on Instagram.

In a series of posts, Priyanka shared the survivor’s ordeal of meeting Patra, falling for him for all the right things he said, and discovering right after sex that he was recording her (audio) without her consent so as to dodge any #MeToo allegations.

Sharing how it all started, she wrote, “I would see posts/stories about him talking about uplifting women’s voices and talking about #MeToo and it’s what made me really attracted to him.”

The survivor then recollected the events of November 11 when Patra visited her at home. She added how he seemed to know the perfect “feminist “woke boy” lingo and very skillfully used that to his advantage.”

She wrote, “Towards the end of night, we went to my room and had sex, in the middle of which her felt the need to stick his fingers in my ass. I told him not to do it and he did it anyway three times.” But that was just the beginning of her horror.

She further shared, “Right after we were finished, I saw him stop a recording in his phone..and he admitted to the fact that he recorded us having us sex, without my consent. ”

It took her three days to “fully comprehend” the intensity of what had happened to her. “Women are so conditioned to accept abuse that we don’t even realise what is and isn’t assault,” she wrote.

But that was not it, she shared that Varun admitted to her that he had also recorded other women in secret, explaining that he did all of this because he was “scared of being wrongly accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo wave.”

In the post, the woman also called out Varun’s sister Varsha for trying to justifying her brother’s misconduct with her and wrote that it was rather “un-feminist” on her part to do so.

She wrote that Varun accepted that he was at fault only because he had been caught red handed and not because he genuinely felt guilty for all that he had done. “He said that only after I caught him did he realise recording women is wrong. He, without consent, recorded someone to prove he had consensual sex.”

The woman also shared the screenshots of her conversation with Varun. Here are some of the screenshots:

While Patra is yet to come up with his statement on all the allegations, here’s something perhaps all men should know: you are wrong the instant you step on consent in any way whatsoever and its worse if you have to be approached and told that you are wrong for you to realise the same.