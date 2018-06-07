‘Home Fire’ Is Far From Being The Story Of Jihadi John: British Pakistani Writer Kamila Shamsie On Recent Novel

Isma is free. After years of watching out for her younger siblings in the wake of their mother’s death, she’s accepted an invitation from a mentor in America that allows her to resume a dream long deferred. But she can’t stop worrying about Aneeka, her beautiful, headstrong sister back in London, or their brother, Parvaiz, who’s disappeared in pursuit of his own dream, to prove himself to the dark legacy of the jihadist father he never knew. When he resurfaces half a globe away, Isma’s worst fears are confirmed.

This the central plot of Kamila Shamsie’s book Home Fire. The book that legit created a fire long before its release – it was longlisted for the Booker Prize 2017, and recently won the author the 2018 Women’s Prize for Fiction.

The seventh novel of Shamsie, Home Fire is a contemporary reimagination of the Greek tragedy Antigone. And interestingly, it was at the suggestion of London theater director Jatinder Verma that Shamsie decided to write a modern update of the Antigone, which she preferred to pursue as a novel rather than a play.

Akin to the play’s five acts, the novel is set in five locations: London; Amherst, Massachusetts; Istanbul; Raqqa, Syria; and Karachi, Pakistan.

Daughter of journalist and editor Muneeza Shamsie and granddaughter of Begum Jahanara Habibullah, Shamsie was brought up in Karachi. A BA in Creative Writing from Hamilton College and MFA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, it was in 2007 that Shamsie moved to London, and is now a dual national of the UK and Pakistan.

Talking about the impact of Shamsie’s writing and the novel in question, critics refer to moments “that burn on your skin like the dry ice”. A story of two Muslim families in Britain – the Lones and the Pashas – whose lives are altered by the growing radicalisation in the country, Home Fire lays bare, among other things, a crisis of identity.

In an interview with The Quint, Shamsie answers some of the questions that the novel, and the excitement around it, engenders.

“In Home Fire, all the characters are British. It’s really not the story of Jihadi John. Isma’s brother is a completely different kind of character, who has no interest in taking part in any kind of violence. What I wanted to look at was the fact that there are stories of British citizens who went to live in Islamic State – whose stories are not those of Jihadi John. I’m interested in looking at those parts of history that are less explored, or go against popular or official narratives,” she replies in response to if Home Fire could be seeking to trace the story of a “Jihadi John” beyond the headlines.

The novel is said to be brilliant in terms of self-reflexive questioning of stereotypes. But, how often does Shamsie, the writer, give in to the cultural stereotypes while creating her characters and the situations around them? To which she crisply replied, “any writer who writes stereotypes is writing badly, so I hope I don’t do that.” And she doesn’t cross-cultural exchange as a minefield in either life or writing. “I don’t see cross-cultural and dual-cultural exchanges and influences as problematic. It’s one of the strengths of my writing life that I have different kinds of perspectives to draw upon.”

But readers say it is impossible to escape a comparison between Shamsie’s Karamat Lone and Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London. Was it intentional? Did she create Karamat as a foil to Khan? “No,” she said. “I had finished the first draft of the novel before Sadiq Khan became mayor of London. He wasn’t particularly on my radar when I wrote the book. Of course, the fact that Britain has now had prominent Muslim politicians – Sadiq Khan, Sajid Javed, Sayeeda Warsi- made it possible to think of the character of a British Muslim Home Secretary without it being far-fetched. But that’s as far as my thinking about Sadiq Khan went.”

Sadiq Khan

In Home Fire there’s a range of narrators, the oldest of whom is around 50 years old. But by and large, from her first novel ‘In the City by the Sea’ to ‘Home Fire’, Shamsie has told her tales through very young characters. “There’s a big difference between writing about 11-year-olds, as I did in In the City by the Sea, and writing about 19-year-olds, which I do in part of Home Fire The 11-year-old has a very partial understanding of the world, and you can’t allow in any adult perception. By the time people are 19, it’s quite different; they may have some immaturity but they do understand what’s going on around them,” she explained.

And answering to whether her writing sensibility, too, is defined by identity or the politics around it, she said, “I think it’s mostly defined by the books I read.”

